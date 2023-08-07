Students and faculty calling for immediate action to save SWCC

The Canadian Federation of Students – Newfoundland and Labrador (CFS-NL), Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Faculty Association (MUNFA), the Marine Institute’s Student Union (MISU), and Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Student Union (MUNSU) have all called for immediate action to save the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC) at MUNL.

A media statement released on Friday, August 4th, by MUNFA states, “Following years of faculty cuts by senior administration, Counselling faculty attest that the SWCC Residency program has now reached the point of imminent collapse and its accreditation is at risk as a consequence of these cuts.”

MUNFA is calling on the government to take action and has sent a letter to Premier Andrew Furey in hopes that steps will be taken to maintain the full accreditation of the SWCC.

Likewise, MUNSU and MISU released a joint statement on August 4th, affirming that “Students are united in the call for immediate increased support and funding for the on-campus Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.”

In the release, MUNSU’s Executive Director of External Affairs, John Harris, states, “The University leadership must act now to protect this vital service. Students depend on the essential services of the SWCC and we stand with MUNFA in the call for immediate action to protect this service. Students are already in an impossible situation in this province as we struggle to afford housing, groceries and the skyrocketing cost of tuition. We can not afford to lose this crucial access to health care and mental health support”.

Aiden Parsons, the President of MISU, adds “Students at MISU are historically on the edge of receiving the services offered by MUNL. We are often left out of significant events, conversations and decision-making spaces. Access to the SWCC is vital to each of our members and without a sufficiently staffed faculty complement, students’ mental and physical health is placed in jeopardy. The students of MISU are calling for immediate action to ensure our members are protected”.

On Monday, August 7th, the CSF-NL released their own media statement, recognizing the role of the SWCC within the university.

“We know that well over half of Canadian and International students have reported having poor mental health in recent years. We need our campuses to have the services that are prepared to assist all who need it.” states Chairperson, Mary Feltham. “For anyone to be able to obtain their right to an education, we need to ensure we provide accessible and appropriate resources, including resources that support our wellbeing. Being accredited allows for increased opportunities for essential mental health support to be offered to students, losing it would be detrimental to everyone.”