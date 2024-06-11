Student protestors told to leave Arts and Admin building

Advertisement

On Friday, June 7th, students gathered in the Arts and Admin lobby at MUN for a teach-in about intersectional feminism and liberation when they were approached by Campus Enforcement and Patrol (CEP). A representative from MUN Students For Palestine states, “A group of approximately 6-10 students were assembling in the Arts and Administration lobby for a peaceful teach-in about intersectional feminism and liberation. At 5:50, students were approached by CEP who instructed them to leave. Students expressed concerns at the revocation of their right to use the space for peaceful assembly.”

CEP then locked the doors while continuously allowing other students and faculty members to enter the building. The representative says “CEP attempted to intimidate students by implying there would be consequences to their presence in the building, despite the fact it was during regular working hours.”

The students stated they then consulted a lawyer to affirm their right to remain in the building, who confirmed that their presence was permitted as students and protestors. They added, “After relaying this to CEP and reiterating our right to be in the building, they changed tact and agreed that students did have a right to be in the building, but said that they had been instructed to get students to leave.”

The student said they were not permitted to speak with the individual responsible for the decision despite their requests, as the individual was supposedly unavailable due to it being 6 pm on a Friday.

Following this discussion, a group of protestors committed to remaining in the building “to remind MUNL admin that students will not be dismissed.”

MUNL has released a statement surrounding the protest saying, “While we respect the students’ right to peaceful protest, Memorial is not condoning these actions as buildings are typically closed at night for security reasons.” Affirming that, “Memorial will continue to work with organizers to maintain their safety and security, as well as the safety and security of students, staff and faculty. The Arts and Administration building remains open for usual business.”

Meanwhile, student protestors stress, “We will continue our occupation until a genuine effort has been made to negotiate with us in good faith.”