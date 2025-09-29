St. John’s unveils proposal for development plans around MUN

What could it mean for students?

On September 16th, the City of St. John’s announced plans to further develop neighbourhoods in the surrounding areas around Memorial University. The University Area plan is among many others included in the City’s Housing Accelerator Fund Action Plan.

The main goals for development are detailed on their website, stating, “The City of St. John’s has a strategic direction to be a Sustainable City, planning for land use while preserving and enhancing the natural and built environment for residents.”

University Area Boundaries

The university area covers many of the streets nearby and is heavily connected with Memorial University. The plan area boundaries include Freshwater Road, Prince Phillip Drive, Pippy Park, Allandale Road, Bonaventure Avenue, Newton Road, and Parade Street.

Plans for university area development / City of St. John’s

Adapting to Residential Growth

The city’s neighbourhood development plan aims to accommodate the growing population around the university. New zoning is proposed for Elizabeth Avenue and Newton Road to allow new infrastructure development and current building improvements. Additionally, buildings will be allowed to reach four storeys in height.

These plans also aim to support connections with local businesses in the historical Rabbittown area. According to the city’s website, these plans intend to “help recognize and legitimize the legacy of commercial businesses located throughout the area,” and “further strengthen and support the existing community and heritage character.”

For students, this could mean more housing opportunities near campus and improvements to existing options. Students living off-campus will have a better chance to live a convenient distance from MUN.

Mobility and Accessibility Improvements

According to the City of St. John’s, growing the area’s accessibility options will allow residents easier access to transit and jobs. The city announced there will be new paths created to grant residents more options to commute without a vehicle. The plan includes:

Crosswalk upgrades

Additional bike parking

More signage for easier navigation

Introducing more seating, art, and landscaping

Consider reducing vehicle lane widths

This would make the university area easier to navigate for students without a vehicle. Students who commute by foot or bike will have safer paths with positive atmospheres.

View of The Works from Elizabeth Ave. (City of St. John’s)

Public Transport Improvements

The city plans to work alongside MUN, Metrobus, and the Pippy Park Commission to allow easier access to public transportation. These organizations intend to improve the Memorial University transit hub, placing it in a convenient location. The other changes include:

Better pedestrian connections across Prince Phillip Drive

More efficient bus circulation

More connections between the hub to Pippy Park trails

Better lighting and crime prevention features

Improved winterization of bus stops

These changes would allow Metrobus routes to become more reliable and easily accessible. Students will also have safer routes for commuting across roadways or at night.

Financing and Further Steps

The University Area plan was presented at a council meeting on September 16th alongside a similar plan for Cowan Heights. These improvements will be funded through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund (CMHC), from which St. John’s has allocated $10.4 million to invest in housing opportunities and development.

The next steps will involve provincial review and a public hearing held in 2026. If both run according to plan, changes could begin in upcoming years. Currently, the city is asking residents to provide feedback on the proposed plans. Residents can submit any thoughts on engagestjohns.ca or by emailing engage@stjohns.ca.

Author Jillian Pardy Jillian is an undergraduate student studying English and French. She is interested in exploring student’s experiences, lives, and connections on campus.