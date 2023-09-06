St. John’s SHORTS: 8th annual Short Play Festival

Opening on September 6th, the 8th annual Short Play Festival will run until the 17th at the LSPU Hall.

The festival will consist of five public play readings, a show written for younger audiences (TYA) and fifteen main stage performances.

Image credit: St. John’s SHORTS (via Facebook)

The festival kicks off with the public play readings, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on September 6th at the Cox & Palmer Second Space at LSPU Hall. The opening will also feature performances from Xia-3 and Valmy at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00

p.m. respectively.

Main stage shows run Thursday-Sunday from September 7-17 at 8:00 p.m., along

with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. A show written for younger audiences (TYA) takes place at noon on Sunday, September 10 and 17.

Tickets are only $20 for General Admission and $15 for Students, Artists and Seniors and can be purchased through the LSPU Hall’s ticketing system. For the public readings, the tickets are PWYC (Pay What You Can), and the TYAs shows will be free.

(*If the cost is prohibitive to attend the show, please reach out to: assistantproducer.stjohnshorts@gmail.com, and arrangements will be made for you

to come.)