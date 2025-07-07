St. John’s newest attraction: The Titanic and Iceberg Exhibit

St. John’s is the nearest major centre to the wreck of the Titanic, and has been the place of departure of Titanic expeditions for years. This includes the infamous Titan submersible in the summer of 2023. This makes St. John’s a prime location for Titanic Tourism.

In May of 2025, a brand new exhibit on The Titanic the opened its doors on Water Street.

Owned by Titanic diver Larry Daley, the Titanic and Iceberg Exhibit is a place full of information, replicas, models, props from the 1997 James Cameron Titanic film, and even a controllable R.O.V.

When walking down the stairs towards the exhibit, explorers will be greeted with an orchestral version of “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. This song is on a loop in the exhibit.

General admission at the exhibit costs $17. Entry comes with a boarding pass with the name of either a passenger or crew member that was on the Titanic’s maiden voyage.

Model of bow wreckage (Joshua Williams/The Muse)

The exhibit includes over 40 posters on everything Titanic. One poster explains the origins of the Titanic, and its sister ships the Britannic and the Olympic. Another breaks down the number of passengers who survived, divided by what class they were staying in.

Alongside most of the posters are glass cases that contain artifacts including a replica of one of the three million rivets used in the ship, blueprints of the initial build, and dish sets from each of the three different classes.

The exhibit is divided into three different sections: the main area, the wreck room, and the movie room.

The main area explains how Captain Edward Smith disregarded and ignored nine iceberg warning calls from nearby ships, including six calls on April 14th, the night the ship sank.

The room is filled with props surrounding the ship’s voyage like dishes, menus, and even a poster for the Titanic’s sophomore voyage that never was. This room also features two detailed models of the ship.

The wreck room includes a Titanic movie poster signed by James Cameron and a demonstration of the debris field that surrounds the wreckage. It also includes original footage of the Titanic wreckage captured on one of Larry Daley’s own trips to the wreckage. Digital R.O.V lets visitors explore the wreckage The digital R.O.V. allows you to take control of a submersible and explore the bow of the wreckage. You can view this from three different cameras. While the controls are somewhat confusing at first, once you get used to it, it is hard to walk away from. After exploring the wreckage of the bow, explorers can take a 180 and dissect the model of the wreckage. This model is extremely detailed, from the rusting and growth to the paint job itself.

While the wreck room will grab the attention of the Titanic fanatics, the last room will grab the attention of movie goers and the general public. This room is filled with props from James Cameron’s 1997 Titanic film, including a replica of the legendary heart of the sea jewel held by Rose in the film and a life jacket that was used on set.

Heart of the sea replica (Joshua Williams/The Muse)

The exhibit also includes a floor tile from the Titanic itself. The story behind this is the tile was removed from the ship on its final inspection before its maiden voyage.

Another item is a photo of the Titanic signed by Melvina Dean, the last living survivor from the Titanic. Dean was just two months old on April 12th, 1912. Dean passed away in May of 2009 at the age of 97.

Melvina Dean autograph (Joshua Williams/The Muse)

After walking out of this room you are welcomed back to the main room to some models and descriptions of icebergs, including a model of the ship beside the iceberg that the ship struck to show a size comparison between the two.

At the end of the exhibit there is a wall with the names of all the crew and passengers on the ship. The names of those who survived are written in bold. You can check your boarding pass you received upon entry to see if the name on your pass was one of the lucky 710 people that survived the world’s well known shipwreck. There is also a small gift shop.

The Titanic and Iceberg Exhibit is an absolute must visit for anyone, but especially for those Titanic fanatics out there.

It is open all days of the week with different hours depending on the day of the week and is located at 291 Water Street.