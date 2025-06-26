St. John’s local Abby Newhook selected in PWHL Draft

St. John’s local Abby Newhook became the second Newfoundlander to ever be selected in the Professional Women’s Hockey League Draft, after being picked 34th overall by the Boston Fleet.

Newhook spent the past four seasons playing in the NCAA with the Boston College Eagles, in her senior season she was the captain of the team. In 36 games, Newhook scored 9 goals and added 17 assists for a total of 26 points.

Last year, the Eagles boasted a record of 20-15-1, and made it all the way to the NCAA’s Hockey East semi-finals, losing 3-0 to Northwestern.

Over the span of her four year college hockey career, Newhook put up 55 goals, 58 assists and 113 points in 142 games played.

Ahead of the draft, Newhook was listed by the PWHL as one of their top 20 prospects, where scouts said she is a “relentless, hard working, team-first player, who elevates every player around her.”

Newhook finally heard her name called in the 5th round of the draft, where the Boston Fleet took her 34th overall in the draft.

In an interview after she was selected, Newhook told TSN that being selected by the Boston Fleet was “a dream come true, there’s no place I would rather be.” Newhook described the city of Boston as being “like a second home.”

Newhook will now get the opportunity to start her professional hockey career in the same city she played her collegiate career.

Last year, the Boston Fleet finished in fifth place in the PWHL, where they ultimately missed the playoffs. This offseason, the Fleet lost some key players to their team due to the PWHL’s expansion draft, which saw the league expand from six teams to eight teams.

The Fleet looked to make up for their losses during the offseason in the draft, where they had six draft picks through six rounds of the draft.

Abby Newhook was joined at the draft by her older brother, Alex, who is currently playing in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens.

Newhook is now the second Newfoundlander to be drafted into the PWHL, joining St. John’s local Maggie Connors, who was drafted in the in the 11th round, 62nd overall by the Toronto Scepters in 2023.