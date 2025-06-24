Plans for ‘St. John’s’ landmark sign put on pause

The City of St. John’s has announced that it is delaying plans for a multicoloured LED sign that was set to be placed in Bannerman Park after receiving “considerable feedback” from the public. Council is seeking help from the public to determine a new location for the sign.

The sign’s initial location was approved at the last council meeting on June 17th, and the project was set to be completed by late July 2025 at a cost of $84,374.64. M

Initial site of landmark sign

In a statement on the City of St. John’s website, Mayor Danny Breen says that “while we had hoped to unveil the sign ahead of the 2025 Canada Games to showcase St. John’s on a national stage, we fully respect the community’s desire to have a voice in its placement and look forward to those conversations.”

Breen says the city will not be stopping the plan altogether, but hopes that “future engagement with the community can shed a light on some of the challenges so that we can find the best possible location for the sign together.”