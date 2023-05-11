St. John’s Improv: the Jam Jams Jam

St. John’s Improv has been hosting improv shows for just over a year. In celebration of their flagship show’s one-year anniversary, they hosted “Jam Jam’s Jam” at the Hub, attracting a large crowd full of laughter.

St. John’s Improv (via Facebook)

Improv

For those who don’t know, improv is a form of comedy where actors have to perform on stage, occasionally based on a prompt, and with little to no preparation. Usually, the audience throws out a topic or segment to be acted out. The Jam Jams Jam puts a unique twist on this concept by using music as a starting point to create a particular theme, anything from birthdays to breakups.

Fun Saturday Night

The Jam Jam’s Jam is a fun way to spend your Saturday night. (It is almost always 19+, so not exactly family-friendly.) Nonetheless, get ready to burst into tears from incredible laughter. St. John’s Improv knows how to make you laugh, and they’ll do it all night long.

Get Ready to Join the Fun

What’s more, if you do go, there is an option for audience members to go up on stage. It’s a great way to join in on the fun in a welcoming space where you won’t feel judged. There’s no right or wrong thing to say or do on stage; say whatever, do whatever, and have a good laugh while you’re at it.

A Welcoming Space

St. John’s Improv markets itself as a welcoming space that’s judgement free; Its classes and shows are open to all. They pride themselves on a membership of university students, senior citizens, and everyone in between.

The Event

The Jam Jam’s Jam was an overall great show. It was fun, entertaining, and we never felt excluded. The hosts and members of the company were always out talking to audience members, getting feedback, and encouraging everyone to join them on stage.

Be sure to check out their classes if you’re interested in improving not only your improv skills but your stage skills in general. Student discounts are offered as well. It’s an excellent opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and show your support for a young local business in NL’s arts community.