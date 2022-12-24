Arts & Culture

St. John’s has a new Santa Claus in town

Santa Claus parade
Avatar
Ally Bowes

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
246 Following 3.4K Followers
There is a new Santa Claus in town, and his name is Jim Buckingham.  Written by: Ally Bowes https://t.co/akqgh1pkYA
2 days ago
RT @rubbishmaker: Strike headquarters acquired! 95 Bonaventure. @MUNFaculty has the keys. Conveniently located just a few blocks from @Memo
5 days ago
@MemorialU reacts to failing MUNFA (@MUNFaculty) negotiations. Written by: Jake Laybolt https://t.co/GxwPTv0MSl
7 days ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x