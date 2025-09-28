St. John’s Comic Arts Festival: More than just doodles

Comics are one of the most expressive mediums out there. They give artists and writers the chance to visually and textually express so much of themselves, emotions, the world around them, or fictional worlds, into just a few pages, and the comics scene in Newfoundland is no exception.

From September 6-7, the St. John’s Comic Arts Festival took place on MUN campus. The event celebrated comics, not just as a medium, but as a facilitator of community. The festival aimed to platform and highlight local artists, as well as the work of the larger comics scene across Canada.

The event featured many artists, sharing and selling the work they’ve put plenty of time and care into. Many of the works showcased throughout the festival pointed out that, despite being viewed as a more niche medium, comics are still important today.

St. John’s Comics and Arts Fest / stjohnscomics.com

“There are things you can do in comics that you can’t do in other mediums, and potential is overlooked,” said Mike Feehan, a local comic artist. One key element he believes is important is how the artist expresses themselves in their work. “You see pieces of the artist in every piece of art they do; you see so much of the artist expressing themselves in comics.”

Comics, like many other forms of art, are primarily a form of expression. Artists draw from their own interests, experiences, positionality, fantasies, and the world around them to create pieces of art that not only reflect where they come from, but also allow the artist to express themselves in ways that other mediums may not allow.

One artist who embodies these conventions is Kevin Woolridge of Heavy Sweater Comics, a local indie comic publisher. “For me, it’s an escape, an opportunity to play in multiple media at the same time,” said Woolridge.

He underlined how comics allow him to express himself and his experiences, but on his own terms, at his own pace, free of scheduling conflicts. “I have a background in theatre, and this is a chance for me to play around in something without a crew, and take my time and make my own worlds.”

St. John’s Comics and Arts Fest promo at the Farmers Market / stjohnscomics.com

Imperative roles in the comics industry aren’t limited to just visual artists, either. There are writers, editors, layout and storyboard planners, marketers, and more. If you’re not talented at drawing, you’re not out of the race by any means. There are plenty of other important jobs that might suit your particular skills if you’re interested in the industry.

Jason Lapidus of Group of 7 Comics also elaborated on how someone can get involved.

“Collaborate, find a project that you want to work on that fits your skill set,” said Lapidus. “If you’re entrepreneurial, help other artists get their work out there. No matter your skills, there’s a way to get involved in comics.”

So long as you have ideas and a passion for your work, there’s a role for you to play in the comics scene. “Bring the skill set and passion you have to the medium of making comics; there’s room for everybody,” said Lapidus.

Comics have been around for a long time; the medium has been around for well over a century now. The scene here in Newfoundland dates as far back as the 1970s, and if showcases such as St. John’s Comic Arts Festival are any indication, they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Author Ian Mills Ian is an undergraduate student currently studying Communications and English, who is passionate about journalism. His interests include football, video games, and history.