SJIWFF: The opening night & what’s to come!

The 33rd annual St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival has officially begun!

Thursday’s opening night showing of the film “I Love Movies,” directed and written by Chandler Levack, was an overall success. Audience members were chattering and buzzing with high praises and compliments as they ushered themselves out of the theatre.

The film festival gave a short introduction and welcome before the film’s start, as well as a few words from the “I Love Movies” director and producer. The two expressed excitement about the movie being showcased on opening night because it was the first year they had chosen a comedy to kick off the festival.

With the overwhelmingly positive feedback received, it is clear that they made the right choice!

The film focused on the ups and downs of Lawrence Kweller, a young boy navigating through his graduating year. The film also highlighted the women in his life and their impact on shaping who he became. It showcases the importance of not only highlighting women but also their crucial role in helping to shape the men in their lives.

The humour throughout the film was brilliantly executed. Right from the beginning, laughter began to erupt within the theatre. With references to movies, such as Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” and the “The Shining,” the audience could laugh along and relate with the characters.

Thursday night was the perfect kick-off for the SJIWFF, but it’s just getting started! The events are running from Oct 19-23, so you’ve still got a chance to experience all of the amazing events offered this year.

There is a Q&A at 2 pm and 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 2nd, at the LSPU Hall. The filmmakers will be available to chat and answer questions after separate screenings (Canadian short films are also available online).

The RBC Closing Night is in person on Sunday, Oct 23rd, at Cineplex, St. John’s. The final event will feature the film “Something You Said Last Night,” directed and written by Luis De Filippi. This is an excellent opportunity to get out and immerse yourself in an incredible cinematic experience; while supporting Canadian and international women in film.

Can’t find the time to go out?

You can still experience and support the festival through its on-demand feature films. Make sure to check out the SJIWFF Box Office, womensfilmfestival.com, to watch some of the amazing work that is being showcased.

So there you have it, folks! This year’s St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival is something you will not want to miss. I encourage everyone to take advantage of all offered and show your support and appreciation for the incredibly talented and strong women in the film industry.