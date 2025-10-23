SJIWFF shorts: ‘Mudder’s Mess’ explores misinformation and the eerie mystique of Newfoundland

Nadia Duman is an Ecuadorian multidisciplinary artist based in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Being a newcomer to the film industry, Duman is making their debut this evening as part of the 36th annual St. John’s Women’s Film Festival (SJIWFF).

Conceptualized and directed by Duman through an Introduction to Film Production course administered by Newfoundland Independent Filmmakers Co-operative (NIFCO), Mudder’s Mess weaves together music, visuals, and the dramatic landscapes of Newfoundland to explore the power of storytelling and the dangers of misinformation.

Nadia Duman (she/they), Director, Writer, & Producer of Mudder’s Mess. (womensfilmfestival.com)

With a background in music and visual arts, Duman’s transition into filmmaking felt like a natural evolution of their creative practice. “Taking a course on film was a natural next step,” they said, reflecting on how their experience composing and designing sound informed the visual rhythm of the project.

Duman touched on the benefits of independent festivals like SJIWFF, especially their importance to women and gender-diverse artists.

“It felt like the right place… I think that seeing all the incredible women and other people that were around us… it made me feel less alone,” they expressed regarding the festival, emphasizing that the experience itself and demonstrations of solidarity are foundational as a young artist.

(Rebecca Jennings / The Muse)

Rooted in the province’s folklore and coastal mystique, the six-minute film captures the tension between truth and perception, between what we hear and see, and what we choose to believe.

The film’s concept was inspired by a real beachside encounter, when a friend of Duman’s spotted the infamous “blob” that had been circulating in local news stories. The elusive “Newfoundland Blob” mystery has been around for a long time – a blob found in the early 2000s even has a page on Cryptid Wiki.

“A friend shared an article about these things appearing on the coasts of Newfoundland. I go to the beach all the time. So it definitely impacted me,” they recalled.

The real-life event became the catalyst for exploring how myths and misinformation can spread through communities, morphing as they pass from one storyteller to the next. The “blob” is almost working as a metaphor for these concepts.

The rugged beauty of Newfoundland plays a central role in Mudder’s Mess, shaping both its tone and atmosphere. Duman described the province’s landscapes as mystical and otherworldly, noting that “every time I go around the bay, I feel that I’m in a very mystic place.”

The inspiration for the film, took place on The Placentia Bay Shores where the blob appeared. (lovelocalplacentia.ca)

This sense of wonder and unease seeps into the film’s visuals, creating a cinematic language that, similarly to our province, feels both intimate and haunting. The result is a film that mirrors the tension between the familiar and the uncanny, reflecting how misinformation can distort what we think we know.

At just six minutes long, Mudder’s Mess demonstrates the narrative precision required of short films.

“Since you have less time…you need to think about how you are going to be impactful to your audience,” the director explained.

Captivating viewers within a short time constraint is an impressive skill, one that Duman has achieved through illustrating Newfoundland’s eerie beauty and unique culture in their film.

Mudder’s Mess will be screened on Thursday, October 23rd, 9:30 pm at The Majestic Theatre as part of the short film series feature ‘Am I The Drama?’

Tickets for tonight’s screening and the Saturday shorts series are available on the St. John’s Women’s Film Festival website.

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.