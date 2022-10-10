SJIWFF: Film Industry Forum Opens October 19th

The St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival (SJIWFF) is back from October 19th- October 23rd, 2022, with an extraordinary lineup of films and shorts. However, that is not the only thing the SJIWFF has in store! The SJIWFF will also be hosting their annual Film Industry Forum during the same period (October 19th to October 23rd).

SJIWFF’s Film Industry Forum is an arrangement of virtual and in-person events with something for everyone– the lineup for the forum includes Canadian and International filmmakers and industry leaders. Events are free to attend, and most are wheelchair accessible with access to various areas to park.

In-Person Events

The Film Industry Forum begins on October 19th with an Opening Night Reception after the premiere of “I Like Movies,” directed by Chandler Levack, which is open and free to everyone.

The following day, October 20th, there will be Coffee with Chandler Levack at the Christina Parker Gallery. Moderated by Noreen Golfman, Levack will discuss and answer any questions about her latest feature film. There is limited seating and accessibility for this event, so it is encouraged to contact the SJIWFF Box Office.

On Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, there are multiple events. There will be two CBC Spotlight on Local Q&A‘s following the CBC Spotlight Local screenings at the LSPU Hall Theatre. The 2 pm slot features filmmakers Shara Dèsirèe King, Vaida Nairn, and Lynn Kristmanson, moderated by CBC’s Krissy Holmes. This slot is also hearing-impaired friendly with ASL interpretation and closed captions on the films. The 7 pm slot features filmmakers Prajwala Dixit and Amanda Gear, with moderation provided by Jenelle Duvall from CBC. From 5 pm to 7 pm, there is Eat, Drink, and Be Scene at the Alt Hotel. This event is a networking opportunity for filmmakers and industry professionals to discuss all things film and TV.

The last day of the film festival, October 23rd, 2022, includes two events. Brunch with Luis and Carmen of Something You Said Last Night is an in-person conversation with the team behind the film “Something You Said Last Night” that will premiere later that night, directed by Luis De Filippis and starring Carmen Madonia. Rhea Rollmann will be providing moderation. Finally, the in-person events finish with the Closing Night Reception: Something You Said Last Night at the Rec Room preceding the closing night screening of “Something You Said Last Night” at the Cineplex Theatre.

Image credits: Denise Jans (via Unsplash)

Virtual Events

All virtual events are available through the SJIWFF website here.

On October 19th, there are two events with filmmakers. Join Samantha MacAdam as she dives into the pitching process in On Deck: Pitching with Samantha MacAdam at noon. This event discusses how MacAdam has landed two in-production films and is moderated by Kerry Gamberg. At 5 pm, join director Maris Curran in the Q&A with the Makers of Jeannette and the documentary’s subject, Jeannette Feliciano. Moderated by Renee Sharpe, this event dives into the motivations behind the stories we tell.

On October 20th, there is an information session along with another Q&A. Anyone interested in making their first feature film should take advantage of the First Features: The Scripted Edition with directors Tara Thorne and Renuka Jeyapalan at 12 pm with moderation by Melanie Oates. At 5 pm, Eliza Knockwood, a Two Spirit Mi’kmaq filmmaker, answers questions in the Q&A with The Director of The Ice Walk with moderation provided by Leena Minifie of Stories First.

October 21st has Directing: A Conversation with Jordan Canning at 12 pm. Eva Crocker sits with director Jordan Canning to celebrate filmmakers doing great work in the region. This event is a Regional Spotlight.

On October 22nd, the events include a discussion and an award presentation to an up-and-coming filmmaker. Join director Jasmin Mozaffari at noon for the First Feature of the Netflix Series: Checking in with Alumni Jasmin Mozaffari. Latonia Hartery will provide moderation and discuss Mozaffari’s feature debut, “Firecrackers,” which appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018. At 5 pm, join editor-turned-director Kari Skogland, with moderation from Johanna Schneller, for the Jean-Marc Vallée Discovery Award.

On the festival’s final day, October 23rd, there are two other events. Editing for Storytellers with Michelle Szemberg and Orlee Buium, with moderation by Gloria Kim, premieres at noon. This discussion will follow the importance of collaboration and mentorship in the film industry. The virtual events end with the Regional Spotlight: Regional Storytelling for Global Audiences: A Conversation with Ashley McKenzie, where moderator Tamara Segura sits with filmmaker Ashley McKenzie to discuss the intersection of story and place.

Face 2 Face Pitches

The SJIWFF is proud to have its annual Face 2 Face Pitch Session, an event meant to connect creators with industry leaders across the country. This will occur on October 21st between 1 pm-3 pm by appointment. Face 2 Face will be virtual via Zoom, with details here.

Photo Credit: SJIWFF

How to get Involved with the Sessions

For more details and information about the in-person and virtual events for the Film Industry Forum, check out the SJIWFF’s website here. This information includes how to access virtual sessions, the availability of in-person sessions, and accessibility for the events.