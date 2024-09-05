Silent Disco, Bug Walk, Trivia and more: September Events Calendar

A (somewhat) comprehensive list of campus events this month

The fall semester is here, and student life is back in full swing. It’s easy to miss what’s happening on campus, but don’t worry, we got you covered. Here is what is on the go this month:

Thursday, September 5th

Meet MUNSU, the Loft (UC-3013), 10am-1pm: Get to know your student union representatives, learn about this semester’s initiatives, and find out how to get involved.

Food on the Move, the Loft (UC-3013), 11am-2pm: Food First NL brings locally sourced veggies for purchase at affordable prices.

Library On the Go, the Loft (UC-3013), 11am-2pm: Looking for something to read? Get yourself a library card and a book on the spot with NL Public Libraries.

Super Smash Bros Tournament, the Loft (UC-3013), 7pm: Join Smash NL for a Melee and Ultimate tournie.

Trivia Night, the Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Compete for prizes in a battle of wits. Test your knowledge of pop culture, geography, music, and more!

Friday, September 6th

Welcome Week Sponsor Fair, UC 3rd floor 10am-3pm: MUNSU Welcome Week sponsors showcase their student offers.

Thrift Market, the Landing (UC-3015), 10am-3pm: MUN Hope is popping up a thrift store in support of the NL Eating Disorder Foundation

Meet and Greet, Arts and Admin (A-4004), 1pm: Interested in history? Join the MUN History Society for a meet and greet, and free pizza.

Die-In For Palestine, UC Food Court, 1pm: MUN Students 4 Palestine are holding their first action of the semester as part of their divestment campaign.

Anime Movie Night: Aldnoah.Zero and Eighty-Six, Science Building (SN-2109), 7:30: Anime Film Society presents two features with scores by Hiroyuki Sawano.

Drag Night, The Breezeway, 8pm (19+): MUNSU presents a night of drag at the Breezeway featuring Gravy, Liezel Hues, and Claws.

Saturday, September 7th

Fall Plant Sale, 306 Mount Scio Road, 9am-12pm: The Friends of the Memorial University Botanical Garden is hosting a sale of “proven perennials, heaths, heathers, rhododendrons, and shrubs,” located in the area opposite the main gate of the botanical gardens.

Sunday, September 8th

Hope Always Walk, Mundy Pond, 11am: Join MUN Hope for the Hope Always Walk in support of the NL Eating Disorder Foundation.

Monday, September 9th

First Year Breakfast, 9am-11am, the Breezeway: MUNSU is offering free breakfast for first-year students while supplies last.

Meet the Muse, the Loft, 12pm-1pm: Join us to learn how to get involved with the Muse this semester!

Tuesday, September 10th

Advocacy Lunch and Learn, 12-2pm: Meet MUNSU’s Director of Advocacy and learn how to get involved with advocacy initiatives. Lunch will be provided while supplies last.

Grocery Shuttle, Global Learning Centre, 5pm-9pm: MUNSU’s free shuttle service to and from Sobeys on Kelsey Drive. Departs every 30 minutes.

Palestine Solidarity Panel, the Breezeway 5pm-7pm: Palestine Action YYT joins MUNSU for a panel on Pro Palestinian activism.

Wednesday, September 11th

Clubs and Societies Fair, Rez Mezzanine 11am-1pm: There are over 100 clubs and societies on campus, find out what one piques your interest at this tabling event.

Open Mic Night Kick Off, the Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Sing karaoke, try out your stand-up, or just enjoy the show.

Thursday, September 12th

Art in the Arts: Visual Works On Display in the Nexus Centre, Science Building (SN 4022), 10am-4pm: Organized by Members of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Art in the Arts, is a 2-day exhibition of visual arts.

Roots and Craft, the Loft (UC-3013) 2pm-4pm: Join MUN Black Students Association for bead making, leaf painting, and rock painting.

Games and Trivia Night, the Breezeway, 6pm-10pm: MUN Black Students Association is hosting a games and trivia night.

Ocean People Inspire, the Lantern, 6-9pm: The Ocean Frontier Institute presents a celebration of “the many ways oceans, people, and their inspirations come together.”

Movie Night, the Bruneau Centre (IIC-2001), 6pm: Join the MUN chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers for a movie night, drinks and snacks will be provided.

Super Smash Bros Tournament, the Loft (UC-3013), 7pm: Join Smash NL for a Melee and Ultimate tournie.

Friday, September 13th

Yoga Under the Whale, Core Science Whale Atrium, 7am: MUN Mindfulness Society and Modo Yoga St John’s are hosting an early morning free yoga session. BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat).

Art in the Arts: Visual Works On Display in the Nexus Centre, Science Building (SN 4022), 10am-4pm: Organized by Members of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Art in the Arts, is a 2-day exhibition of visual arts.

Art in the Arts: Art Discussion Informal Drop-in Session, Science Building (SN 4022), 1pm: Join Members of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences for a conversation about art as part of Art in the Arts, a 2-day exhibition of visual arts.

Campaigns Lunch and Learn, the Breezeway, 12-2pm: Meet MUNSU’s Director of Campaigns and find out how to get involved this semester. Lunch will be provided while supplies last.

Welcome Back Concert, 8pm, Breezeway (19+) MUNSU presents XIA 3, Boys Who Think, and The Other Side, live at the Breezeway.

Dr. Heidi Matthews: From genocide to unlawful occupation, Arts and Admin (A-1046), 2:30-4:00: MUN’s Political Science department brings guest speaker Dr. Heidi Matthews to speak about “key developments in international law respecting the Israel/Palestine conflict.”

Palestinian Movie Night: Jenin Jenin, MUN Education Building (ED 1043), 6pm: The Peace Council of St. John’s, and MUN Students 4 Palestine are collaborating on a movie night along with guest speaker Larry Wasslen, the president of the Peace Congress of Canada.

Art in the Arts: An Evening of Literary Readings and Music, the Lantern (35 Barnes Road) 7pm: Hosted by Members of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, this event is the finale of Art in the Arts, a 2-day exhibition of visual arts.

Anime Movie Night: Studio Ghibli Films, Science Building (SN-2109), 7:30pm: Join the Anime Film Society for a night of Studio Ghibli movies.

Saturday, September 14th

Bug Walk, MUN Botanical Gardens, 10am-12pm: Nature NL is hosting a walk of the Gardens with insect and spider experts Sean McCann and Catherine Scott.

Tennis Team Tryouts, Larch Park (66 Carpasian), 4-8pm ($5): Wanna be the next Serena? Try out for the MUN Tennis Team.

Sunday, September 15th

Campus Cleanup, Clocktower, 1pm: Join MUN Hope for a clean-up of the MUN campus.

Monday, September 16th

First Year Breakfast: Round 2, 9am-11am, the Breezeway: MUNSU is offering free breakfast for first-year students while supplies last.

CHMR Open House, CHMR Studio (2nd floor UC), 11am-2pm: Want to get involved in student radio? Come check out CHMR studios.

Cultural Fair, the Breezeway 12-4pm: International Student Resource Centre, Intersections, and MUN Students 4 Palestine are collaborating to showcase “cultural groups and societies we have here at MUN as well as vibrant performances, henna, games, food and fun!”

Grocery Shuttle, Global Learning Centre, 5pm-9pm: MUNSU’s free shuttle service to and from Sobeys on Kelsey Drive. Departs every 30 minutes.

Deantha Edmunds: An Inuk in Tune, Suncor Energy Hall, 12pm: The School of Music presents a lecture recital with Inuk soprano Deantha Edmunds, in which she “shares some of the music that has shaped her life and career” and “speak about her inspirations, her creation process and her journey.”

Wednesday, September 18th

Calatheas Plant Sale Pop-Up, The Loft, 11am-2pm: Need some green in your apartment? Come by to shop for plants from Calatheas.

Hike and Bonfire, Meet at UC Bus Stop, 5pm: Need some nature in your life? Outdoor Adventure Society is hosting a hike and a bonfire.

Open Mic Night, the Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Sing karaoke, try out your stand-up, or just enjoy the show.

Thursday, September 19th

Deantha Edmunds Inuit Connections, 7:30, D.F. Cook Recital Hall ($24): The School of Music presents a concert of “contemporary and sacred classical music sung in Inuktitut and English, performed by Inuk soprano Deantha Edmunds.”

Trivia Night, the Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Compete for prizes in a battle of wits. Test your knowledge of pop culture, geography, music, and more!

Super Smash Bros Tournament, the Loft (UC-3013), 7pm: Join Smash NL for a Melee and Ultimate tournie.

Friday, September 20th

Meet MUNSU, the Loft (UC-3013), 10am-1pm: Get to know your student union representatives, learn about this semester’s initiatives, and find out how to get involved.

Tent Gathering, Juniper House, 11am-2pm: The Indigenous Student Resource Centre is holding a Tent Gathering to welcome the Memorial Community back to campus.

Food on the Move, the Loft (UC-3013), 11am-2pm: Food First NL brings locally sourced veggies for affordable prices.

Library On the Go, the Loft (UC-3013), 11am-2pm: Looking for something to read? Get yourself a library card and a book on the spot with NL Public Libraries.

Clubs and Society Fair, 3rd floor UC, 11am-2pm: There are over 100 clubs and societies on campus, find out what one piques your interest at this tabling event.

Climate Strike, Meet at Clocktower, 2-4pm: Fridays for Future is holding a protest on campus as part of a national climate strike.

Anime Movie Night: Anime About Manga, Science Building (SN-2109), 7:30pm: Join the Anime Film Society for a night of anime films based on manga.

Silent Disco, the Breezeway, 8pm (19+): MUNSU brings back this popular night where you can dance with headphones synced up to your choice of live DJ.

Sunday, September 22nd

Churchill Square Cleanup, Shoppers, 1pm: Join MUN Hope for a clean-up of Churchill Square.

Tuesday, September 24th

Grocery Shuttle, Global Learning Centre, 5pm-9pm: MUNSU’s free shuttle service to and from Sobeys on Kelsey Drive. Departs every 30 minutes.

Wednesday, September 25th

Science of the Arts: Paint Night with Code, Geo Centre, 7-9pm, ($20): Canada Learning Code hosts a session to “learn fundamentals of computer programming, and use JavaScript and simple math to create beautiful generative art while being instructed and mentored by local industry experts!”

Open Mic Night, the Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Sing karaoke, try out your stand-up, or just enjoy the show.

Thursday, September 26th

Super Smash Bros Tournament, the Loft (UC-3013), 7pm: Join Smash NL for a Melee and Ultimate tournie.

Trivia Night, the Breezeway, 8pm (19+): Compete for prizes in a battle of wits. Test your knowledge of pop culture, geography, music, and more!

Friday, September 27th

Anime Movie Night: Members Choice, Science Building (SN-2109), 7:30pm: Join the Anime Film Society for a night of films picked by it’ members.

Saturday, September 28th

March for Palestine, Harbourside Park, 2pm: MUN Students for Palestine and Palestine Action YYT are holding a march to “call for a permanent ceasefire, a two-way arms embargo on Israel, and Memorial University’s divestment from companies complicit in apartheid and genocide.”

Sunday, September 29th

Kelsey Drive Cleanup, Meet by Dollarama, 1pm: Join MUN Hope for a clean-up of Kelsey Drive.

What’s up in the Sky in October?, Geo Centre, 1-4pm ($5): The Johnson Geo Centre presents a session to “learn about the celestial bodies visible at different points of the season.”

