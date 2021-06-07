Several Fees Waived for Fall 2021 Residence Applications

Photo Credit: Christopher Le (via Unsplash)

As we prepare to settle back onto Memorial University’s campuses for the first time in over a year, we remain cautious. To make the transition back to residences and campus life easier, MUN student residences have made some changes to the application process and have implemented improved safety and health procedures.

To compensate for the uncertainty that surrounds plans to return to campus in September, students are not required to pay application fees, confirmation fees, or cancellation fees when applying to residences for the Fall 2021 semester. These changes allow students to apply without risks in case of changes due to COVID-19 or other restrictions.

Applications for the Fall 2021 semester have been open since November 4th of 2020. Deadlines for applications have yet to be released.

Due to provincial COVID-19 regulations and in the interest of the health and safety of all students at the residences, new procedures and rules have been implemented for all MUN residences. These include increased cleaning routines to match COVID-19 requirements, modifications to card access to reduce thoroughfare, and maximum capacity regulations in public areas of the residences. According to provincial regulations, any space where a distance of two meters (6.5 feet) cannot be maintained between occupants is considered to be a public space, and masks will be required in these areas.

All students must self-isolate after entering the province and make arrangements to do so outside of the MUN campus residences. Current provincial self-isolation regulations dictate that anyone who enters the province must self-isolate for 14 days. An ideal space for self-isolating would be a living space that is separate from other people or a separate part of a dwelling that includes a bedroom and a bathroom that no one else will be using. If you are unable to fulfil these requirements and must isolate yourself close to others, then the entire household must isolate with you.

As we find our way back to a sense of normalcy, we must remain vigilant in our care for the health and safety of those around us. We can appreciate the guidelines and regulations that have been put in place to keep us safe as much as we enjoy being able to apply for residency risk-free.