Serving up the season: Sea-hawks volleyball season recap

The MUN Sea-hawks women’s volleyball team wrapped up their 2025-2026 season, finishing the regular season with an 11-9 record. The Sea-hawks placed second in standings, securing a spot in the postseason competition.

Over the course of the year, the team remained competitive in a strong conference and showed steady development.

The team had a season marked by both strong winning streaks and tough losses.

October began with a slow start, as the Sea-hawks lost their preseason opener at Ottawa and fell in their first match against Dalhousie. However, the team quickly found their footing, earning back-to-back wins against Dalhousie and Acadia to close out the month on a positive note.

November presented a tough stretch for the Sea-hawks. After a three-match losing streak to start the month, including losses to Acadia and UNB, the team rebounded impressively with a three-match winning streak.

This included two victories on the road at Moncton and a closely contested win against Saint Mary’s at home, showcasing their ability to respond well after setbacks.

The team’s performance in January was mixed. They opened the month strong with two wins over Moncton but then split a pair of matches against Saint Mary’s, winning at home but narrowly losing on the road.

The team struggled against UNB later in the month, dropping both matches in straight sets.

Photo credit: Udantha Chandraratne

In February, the Sea-hawks closed the regular season on a high note, with back-to-back wins over Dalhousie including a straight-sets victory, before splitting their final road matches at Acadia.

The team’s resilience was evident as they bounced back from a narrow loss to earn a 3-1 win the following day.

Finishing second in standings, the Sea-hawks secured a spot for the 2026 Bell AUS Women’s Volleyball Championship. When entering the competition, the Sea-hawks hosted the Saint Mary’s Huskies for their best-of-three series semi-finals.

Despite a hard-fought effort, the team dropped the opening two games of the series (3-2, 3-1), ultimately leading to the end of their season.

The Sea-hawks’ season was shaped by contributions from both experienced veterans and newer players. Leadership from returning players helped establish consistency, while newer members of the roster gained valuable experience and continued to develop in their roles.

Photo credit: Udantha Chandraratne

Commenting on the team’s performance, Head coach Sydney Rohm said,

“I’m incredibly proud of our Sea-hawks women’s volleyball team this season. Hosting our first playoff match was a huge step forward for our program. While we’re disappointed we didn’t get the result we were hoping for, our goal was to be playing our best volleyball by the end of the year, and we did exactly that on Friday night.“

“There’s no question we’re still gaining experience but we’re continuing to move the needle. We’re setting a standard and building a foundation that brings us closer everyday to the program and team we know we can become.“

“Our senior athletes showed incredible leadership all season long. They’ve set the tone for what this program is about, and while we’ll miss them next year, they’ve done an outstanding job passing that torch to the next group.”

With the season now complete, the experience gained provides a solid foundation moving forward. With a number of players expected to return, the Sea-hawks will look to build on this year’s progress heading into the next season.

Author Emma Kennedy Emma Kennedy is a second year undergraduate student double majoring in English and Human Bioscience, with interests in sports, pop culture, and reading.