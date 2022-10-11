Second Shot: An Original Curling Musical

Photo credit: BestKindProductions

“Second Shot,” co-written by Kiersten Noel and Timothy Matson, is an original NL musical about curling. It has all the necessary components of any good musical; loss, heartbreak, love, longing, and humour. It gave us a steady progression of emotions and an effective climax of events.

A notable aspect of the show was incorporated as a clever way to engage the audience in the events onstage. At the beginning of the performance, the audience was informed of a QR code in the programme. After scanning the code, we could vote for the team we wanted to win the championship game at the show’s end.

Depending on which team got the most votes, the performers would have two alternate endings to choose from- one for if the red team wins and one for if the blue team wins. This could even encourage audience members to return for another night to see if they could experience the other ending.

Not only did this concept enable a partial break of the fourth wall, but the audience was also left with anticipation in the second half as they waited for the end to see which team would win. The atmosphere and energy of the audience became almost that of an actual sporting event and real spectators.

The musical also created a very inclusive environment, which is still not done nearly enough in theatrical performances. With the representation of a non-binary character, Jack, and a curler, Andy, with his “accountant” boyfriend, each character was showcased as a complete individual.

Jack corrected the other characters while showcasing the ease and normalcy of using they/them pronouns and how uncomplicated it is for others to correct themselves and use the preferred pronouns.

Each character had their own story, growth, and development. When introduced to Jack, the Virginian journalist, played by Mallory Clarke, they did not know about curling (I can relate, haha). But as their story progressed, they could make friends with the other spectators and, by the end, became an all-out curling super fan. Plus, the lack of experience Jack had with curling was a great way to simultaneously explain how it is played to both Jack and those in the audience with little to no knowledge of the sport (i.e. me).

Other characters included Cassie and Max, played by Kiersten Noel and John Williams; both determined to win the match; while navigating their complicated love story. Along with Ella and Paul, played by Emily Phillips and Jeff Simms, using the tournament as an escape while they wait anxiously for an important phone call from their doctor-don’t worry, it’s a happy ending!

But, between each emotional ballad that tugged at our heartstrings, there was a perfectly timed moment of comedic relief. Stephanie, played by Kristin Murphy, was the perfect contrast to the persistent, goal-oriented Cassie. Her character was quick-witted and charming, the audience erupting with laughter at every one of her jokes.

And boy, oh boy, Nick Mandville deserves his own round of applause for his portrayal of Wyatt, the concession stand worker. His facial expressions, comedic timing, and attention-grabbing voice stole the show. After his first song, a hilarious and enthralling declaration of love, the audience leaned in eagerly, awaiting when he would return to the stage.

While every performance on stage was incredibly put together and thought out. Since the premise of the show was based around curling, it begs the question,

How realistic was the curling?

I, myself, am by no means an expert when it comes to this sport. I can fully attest that the singing, dancing, and overall execution of the musical were performed brilliantly by the cast and crew. But my knowledge of curling is dismal at best.

With that said, my interest peaked, and I wanted to find a way to get some insight into how accurate the curling elements of the show were.

Sam Follett, a curler and psychology major at Memorial, told me what aspects of the performance were true to the sport.

From your perspective as a curler, how accurate was the curling in the musical?

“There are a few aspects of the game to consider. First and foremost, the shot making. It was evident that the cast and company couldn’t really throw the rocks as accurately as “professionals” could, especially seeing how they were throwing on a mat without any real potential for the rock to curl. However, their storytelling ability was superb, to the point that there was no need to watch the rocks roll down the mat; you could simply listen and enjoy!” Follett said.

“Secondly, the atmosphere. I had the opportunity to represent NL at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alberta, so, I can attest to the fact that the stage was very well designed. Obviously, they were limited to what they could do to replicate a curling stadium fully, but they did, however, have all the important aspects–a sheet of “ice,” hockey boards (as most curling stadiums are renovated hockey rinks), seating for the fans, as well as a snack bar! (props to Wyatt, who was my favourite character),” said Follett.

Did they use the right terminology at the right times?

“Their usage of curling jargon was spot on! I loved how they brought back the ole “Hurry Hard,” which is not often used by todays pros.” explained Follett.

And finally, was it fun to see your sport played out theatrically on stage?

“As somewhat of a musical junkie myself, it was very cool to see my sport on the “big stage”! It was able to show every emotion of the game: from the anger of a big defeat to the happiness of winning a big spiel, and the general camaraderie that the curling community holds as a core value. “Second Shot” – you’ve outdone yourselves with this one, and I look forward to seeing what you guys do in the future!” he exclaimed

Enough said. Such high praise from a true curler says a lot about the time and effort that went into making this musical.

It is one thing to create an entire musical with lines, lyrics, props and sets. But to incorporate a whole sport like curling and find a way to make it feel authentic is quite the feat. Kiersten Noel and Timothy Matson created a curling musical that could appeal to the curling community, musical lovers, and all those that come in between.

I encourage anyone who missed out to keep their eyes peeled for upcoming performances at the Arts and Culture Centre. By supporting original work created by local artists, we can promote and celebrate the Newfoundland arts community and all it offers.