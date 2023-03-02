Season four of Some Stutter, Luh! launching March 5th

From large scale media productions to drive-through small talk, language fills our lives. Whether we are enthralled with the latest music, or simply picking up our morning coffee, there is no denying its presence throughout our day.

Yet, so often, the ability to communicate can be taken for granted. While many people do not stop to consider how they communicate, or even how their speech may be perceived by others, there are people – like those who stutter – who face communication challenges each day.

Some Stutter, Luh! (SSL!) is Newfoundland and Labrador’s first podcast about living with communication differences. And starting March 5th, we are launching into our 4th season!

SSL! focusses on not only educating listeners about communication differences, but also on uplifting and inspiring people who live with them, rebuilding confidence through inclusive language and themes, and instilling hope by dismantling myths, stigma, stereotypes, and barriers surrounding speech and language impairments.

With each new episode, our host Greg O’Grady is joined by a special guest (or panel of guests) to discuss topics, experiences, and to offer a perspective on what it is like to live with a communication disorder. Greg himself is a person who stutters and has welcomed many people, from various walks of life onto the podcast over the past three seasons. These guests include people living with speech and language challenges, researchers, educators, speech language pathologists, and family members.

In our latest special Valentine’s Day episode, Greg was joined by Liz Fagan, Robert O’Brien, and return guest couple Carolina and Sang to discuss the topic of dating while living with a stutter. The conversation touched upon the various challenges and triumphs that were experienced by the panel, while navigating the world of dating as people who stutter.

I believe it is fair to say that dating in and of itself is a journey that instills anxiety, uncertainty, and uncovers a deep sense of self awareness for many people. Greg shares with us his experience with dating, and along with his guests, highlights some of the challenges that can be encountered as a person who stutters. Each guest shares their sentiment on concepts such as confidence, comfort, identity, and disclosure, as well as answers questions of reflection on their own dating journeys.

I encourage you to check out this special episode to listen in on advice/strategies for people who stutter that are fearful about entering the waters of dating, or who may have stepped away due to previous hurtful experiences. Opinions of approach and what each individual would do differently looking back on their dating experiences are also shared, and special qualities that people who stutter may have when it comes to dating are discussed.

This episode, along with many others can be found at our website somestutterluh.ca, and is available in video form on Youtube.

Editors note: this article was written by Aleisha Meggison, a Memorial University Linguistics and Psychology student and team member with Some Stutter, Luh!