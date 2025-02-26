Sea-Hawks Volleyball beats Dalhousie Tigers and qualifies for AUS Finals

It was a thrilling weekend for the Memorial Sea-Hawks Volleyball program as they upset the Dalhousie Tigers, the top team in Atlantic Canada and one of the top teams in the country, in a best of three semi-finals this past weekend.

The Sea-Hawks were the most improved team in the AUS this season, and it was their first playoff appearance in three years, however, earlier last week, head coach Sydney Rohm said that “of course, the girls were excited, but at the same time, understand that making the playoffs isn’t our ultimate goal.”

“Our aspirations extend far beyond just reaching the postseason. So, while many may view it as a huge milestone, for us, it’s just the beginning.” said Rohm. The Sea-Hawks looked for more than just a playoff return, they wanted to go on a run and prove themselves, which they certainly did last weekend in their hard fought semi-finals win over the Dalhousie Tigers.

The Sea-Hawks won a very close game one 3-2, before dropping game two 3-1, and being forced to play in a winner take all game three, where they kept their composure, and pulled out on top 3-1.

Below is the moment they won the third and deciding game of the series:

With their semi-finals win the Sea-Hawks will also likely be assigned a spot at the 2025 USports championship in Winnipeg, Manitoba in March.

The Sea-Hawks will now move on to the AUS Finals, where they will face off against the second seeded Saint Mary’s Huskies in another best-of-three series.

The action will begin this weekend in Nova Scotia and will be available on the aus.tv website.