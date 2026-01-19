Sea-Hawks sweep at AUS Curling Championships

It was a huge weekend for Memorial University, as both its men’s and women’s curling teams were crowned Atlantic University Sports Curling Champions in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Deja-vu for the men’s team

Simon Perry skipped Memorial University to their second straight AUS men’s curling championship (munathletics/Instagram).

For a second year in a row, Team Simon Perry has been crowned AUS Champions.

The Memorial Sea-Hawks were victorious over the Dalhousie Tigers in the AUS men’s curling finals, winning 5-1 over the Dalhousie Tigers in a very solid performance.

Memorial couldn’t have asked for a better weekend, winning all four of its round robin games and earning a bye straight into the finals.

It is the third time that Memorial has won the AUS Men’s Curling Championships, winning last year, as well as in 2017, when Adam Boland skipped the team to victory.

They will now get the opportunity to compete at the national level as well, as in February they will travel to Regina, Saskatchewan to compete in the University Sports Men’s Curling Championships.

When they competed in the even last year, Team Perry earned a bronze medal for Memorial. They finished first in the overall standings with a 5-2 record, before being upset by the Carleton Ravens in the semi-finals.

Memorial previously won the University Sports Men’s Curling Championships in 2017, with skip Adam Boland.

Women’s team makes history

Cailey Locke skipped Memorial University to their first ever AUS women’s championship (munathletics/Instagram).

It was a historic win for Team Cailey Locke and the MUN Sea-Hawks, as for the first time in tournament history Memorial University was victorious in the AUS Women’s Curling Championsips.

This came after a huge 6-2 win over hosts UNB, in a very strong performance from MUN that saw them in control for the whole game.

The Sea-Hawks finished round robin action in second place, finishing with a 4-2 record and earning a spot to play Saint Mary’s in the semi-finals. From there, Memorial defeated Saint Mary’s, and earned the right to play the first seeded UNB in the finals.

The team will also get the chance to compete at the national level, it will represent Memorial University at the University Sports Women’s Curling Championships, also taking place in Regina from February 17th-21st.

Author Andrew Connors Andrew is a 3rd year student at MUN, majoring in Communications with a minor in Law and Public Policy, hoping to pursue a career in journalism or law. He enjoys watching any sport and loves writing. He hosts a weekly show on CHMR called “Sports on the Rock.”