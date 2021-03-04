Sea-Hawks Strong: Connected Through Fitness

Universities around the globe have transitioned into remote education to avoid large gatherings and help fight the spread of COVID-19. The sense of community surrounding Memorial University feels somewhat diluted, with most of the campus vacant and most course offerings taking place online. However, through these difficult times, the Sea-Hawk community has found a way to stay connected to one another through fitness.

Sea-Hawks Strong is an 8-week online workout program that is free for Memorial University students to join. The program aims to encourage students of all fitness levels to get moving at home. Workout plans are posted three times a week, supplemented with exercise videos featuring MUN’s own Sarah Dunphy completing the workouts. Sarah is a third year Kinesiology student with a passion for fitness and health.

The program currently has around 300 participants signed up. The at-home fitness project focuses on cardiovascular and strength training programs that use little to no equipment for workouts. Students can access videos of the workouts and have the opportunity to follow along at their own pace and comfort level. The training program can also be adapted to increase resistance through the use of makeshift weights such as school books, cans, towels, and whatever else a student’s creative mind can devise.

When asked how rewarding physical activity can be during a pandemic, Sarah said “The regular physical activity is great because it keeps me on a schedule, which can be more difficult now that I work from home. I can also feel my fitness level improving since the beginning of this program so that’s great to see”.

Getting active and participating in a free fitness program is a great way to boost your health and feel connected to your peers during these unusual times.

Students can join the Sea-Hawks Strong program by signing up for the free program at goseahawks.ca and by joining the Facebook group “Sea-Hawks Strong: At-Home Fitness for Students”.