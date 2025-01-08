Sea-Hawks crowned 2025 AUS curling champions

The Memorial Sea-Hawks won the Men’s AUS Curling Championships at the Mayflower Curling Club in Halifax, Nova Scotia, this past weekend. It was the first time since 2017 that MUN had won the AUS Curling Championship, and the first time since 2023 that a men’s team from Memorial participated.

The Sea-Hawks went 4-1 in the round robin, their only loss was to six-time defending champions Dalhousie Tigers in Draw 2. Nonetheless, the Sea-Hawks still managed to finish first in the round robin standings and get a bye straight to the championship game, where they faced off against the University of New Brunswick Reds, who were looking for their first win since the tournaments inauguration in 2015.

Memorial Skip Simon Perry won AUS Male Athlete of the Week. (Eduardo Ibarra)

The final between MUN and UNB was a close thriller, with MUN pulling out on top 6-5. The Sea-Hawks got off to an early 2-0 lead, before the Reds rallied to score in three straight ends, going up 5-2 after five ends and putting the Sea-Hawks in a hole. The Sea-Hawks answered back and scored in three straight ends, and rallied to win the 2025 AUS Championship.

The Sea-Hawks have now earned the opportunity to participate at the 2025 USports Championships held in Lethbridge, Alberta, from February 24th-28th, where they will compete against the top university teams from around the country.