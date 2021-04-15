Science Atlantic Nutrition and Foods Conference

Science Atlantic is hosting its annual academic Nutrition and Foods Conference for students in undergraduate and graduate programming, as well as faculty members in related fields. This year’s conference will take place virtually from April 26th to 27th. This conference represents an opportunity for individuals and groups to present their research and win awards based on their presentations. There will also be plenty of opportunities to network with other students, discover employment and educational opportunities, and learn more about your field of interest. The conference will be hosted virtually by St. Francis Xavier University, with registration ending April 9th, 2021.

Some speakers at the event are:

Dr. Doris Gillis, Senior Research Professor in the Department of Human Nutrition at St. FX

Dr. Natalie Carrier, Professor of Nutrition at the Université de Moncton

Dr. Raymond Thomas, Ph.D. in Biology specializing in Environmental Stress Physiology and Biochemistry

Kara Pictou, Community-Based Climate Monitoring Coordinator at the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq

Memorial University students, faculty, and community members are encouraged to get involved and learn more about Nutrition and Food from some experts in the field.