Sci-Fi on the Rock: A weekend of pop-culture

Sci-Fi on the Rock held its annual convention this weekend at the Sheraton Hotel, its 15th convention since its inception in 2007. It was quite a busy weekend as hundreds of attendees were present at the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror, Gaming, Anime & Pop Culture Convention.

The event featured guests, actors, artists vendors, and many panels and activities. Some notable attendees included Actor David Nykl, Film & Voice Actor Toby Proctor, Make-Up Artist John Paladin, Actor Robert O’Reilly, Laura Cross of Ellekay Cosplay, and self-proclaimed geek Fat Apollo.

‘Knowwhere’ Market, Sci-Fi on The Rock

The local convention was a fantastic event filled with exciting and fun activities. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about voice acting during a Q&A session, play Dungeons and Dragons in a one-shot game, and get an introduction to the art of cosplay. In addition to these events, the convention also had an abundance of vendors and booths selling various merchandise, games, collectibles, crafts and much more.

The convention also featured a screening of the beloved anime film Spirited Away, a board game break for those who wanted to take a breather, and a miniature painting demonstration for those interested in the craft. Fans of nerdy trivia had a blast with the ‘Um, Actually’ Nerd Trivia game. Although, the highlight of the convention was undoubtedly the costume contest, where cosplayers showed off their incredible creations and wowed the audience with their creativity and attention to detail.

Speaking to the MUSE, many attendees were happy to share their experiences at the convention,

“It’s going really good. This is my 4th or 5th year here, there’s a lot of nice vendors here, and the panels are really fun. Some of my favourite things were ‘Um, Actually,’ and there was an alternative trivia game run by Trash Pandas.” said one individual.

A person dressed as ‘No-Face from Spirited Away said, “I personally really like the costume contest. It’s really cool, fun to see what everyone’s made. Also, the vendors like seeing all people’s artwork, all their crafts they made, and just generally getting to meet new people is always good.”

No Face, Spirited Away

Additionally, The MUSE had the opportunity to speak with several vendors, and they shared their experiences and feedback. They had a lot to say about the convention, from the atmosphere and the attendees.

Doug Payne of Downtown Entertain in Corner Brook said: “This is year 6 or 7 that I have been coming here. This is a well rounded better turnout than last year. Last year where you could tell where it was all rushed after covid, and there was a lot of things- you could tell the people didn’t have the nerves, this now is enjoyable and much better.”

Doug Payne, Downtown Entertainment

Angie of Pixels by RSPV said, “[The convention] has been so much fun, so crazy and busy, and there are costumes, and everybody’s happy. Just generally a good time all around. I think it’s the cosplayers that make it the best, all of the cool costumes, it’s like being at Disneyland or something.”

Angie, Pixels RSVP

The MUSE also bumped into Mario and Princess Peach from the Mushroom Kingdom. “It’s been a super weekend so far; it’s going great. Mario’s favourite thing is people excited to see us, but also seeing lots of people in their great costumes and getting pictures with them.”

“Unless I’m kidnapped by Bowser, I’ll be here next year- Yes, if that happens, Mario will have to be saving Peach in Bowser’s Castle, but other than that, I’ll be here.”