Arts & Culture

RIG: The 41st Anniversary of the Ocean Ranger Disaster

Image credit: RCAT Theatre (via lspuhall.ca)
Avatar
Anasophie Vallée

Anasophie (she/her) is a 3rd-year communication studies and french student at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. She is very passionate about advocating for human rights, mental health awareness, and inclusivity both within the arts and in our community as a whole.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
268 Following 4.1K Followers
Updates from today: https://t.co/Y9MCFpdgMN
13 hours ago
Students should be expected back on campus sometime next week. Tuition reimbursement to be discussed soon. Seme… https://t.co/BmviKczQWq
14 hours ago
@MUNFaculty’s strike is officially over as Memorial University and MUNFA announced their bargaining teams reached a… https://t.co/Wnye0idlZr
15 hours ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x