Rewinding Time: The St. John’s Vintage Market

Image Credit: St. John’s Farmer’s Market

To every vintage lover, tune in and turn up!

On the 21st of August, we had yet another Vintage Market at St. John’s Farmer’s Market. This event does not happen as much as many would like, which makes it all the more special when it does! With over forty vendors, there were many options, including clothes, plates, and records.

Walking in from the parking lot, vendors were selling fresh produce: part of the Double Market Weekend (with the Farmer’s Market on Saturday and the Vintage Market on Sunday), who sold some delicious vegetables and other things. On the right, we first tasted what lay ahead inside. With the very talented HennaPhilic on end and two other lovely vendors beside them, we saw racks of clothes, vintage books, magnets, and toys. After spending time there browsing, we followed the line inside.

Even at first glance, one can see how busy the market is. Dozens of people made their rounds booth to booth, often admiring the many products before moving on. Many vendors were selling vintage clothes, accessories, shoes, and cute little trinkets. This market is for you if you’re looking for anything from vintage jeans to plates and glassware!

One lovely addition that seemed new was the five and ten-dollar bins. Many vendors had storage bins filled with t-shirts, bags, hats, and other things that were all five or ten dollars each. The amount of vintage Harley Davidson shirts I found in those was incredible! These were especially nice because of the items inside; even if you don’t have a lot of money, these bins were somewhat affordable if you were looking for a shirt or two. There were also shorts for ten dollars each in some stalls.

Photo Credit: Jenna Reid

My favourite vendors were probably Cecilia Amber Adornments and Dreamy Thrifts due to the amazing conversations I had with them and the items they were selling. One of the most notable vendors was [NOSIGNAL], who had handmade clothing and other vintage pieces with negotiable prices and amazing quality. And, as always, we can always count on Cheddar’s Café for delicious food and coffee! As well as Fatima’s Indian Food and The Jam Lady for the fabulous refreshments, food, and jam!

Overall, while there were some fantastic finds, a lot of the clothes were overpriced, with some fetching almost $90 on the price tags. Were some of these prices justified? I think it depends on the item; if it were a vintage designer dress or jacket, I could see that price being fair. If it were for a pair of vintage jeans? Maybe less so, primarily since I could’ve found cheaper pairs of the same brand for $30 at other vendors.

This market is definitely worth going to, and I would highly recommend everyone who loves this type of thing to go to the next one. I was delighted I was able to make it a second time.