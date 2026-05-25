Review: ‘Hokum’ is more than terrifying

This Irish folk-horror movie is a breath of fresh air to the genre

The latest film from folk horror director Damian McCarthy is a wild journey of mystery, death and an uncanny rabbit-like creature.

Adam Scott stars as Ohm, a grieving writer traveling to Ireland to spread his parents’ ashes near where they spent their honeymoon: a hauntingly beautiful inn isolated in the Irish forest. Upon his arrival, Ohm realizes that superstition and folktales are foundational to the area.

He refuses to believe the stories of the inn employees or townsfolk but is forced to follow the rules such as “do not enter the honeymoon suite.”

The inn’s owner claims to have trapped a witch there using chalk and silver to keep her away from the residents.

When a curious bartender named Fiona (Florence Ordesh) saves Ohm’s life and then disappears, he is left desperate to find out if she really saw what was in the suite.

Still from Hokum (Neon)

The atmosphere of isolation fills the story with fear as Ohm is certain that there are no good endings.

The film makes use of clever, satisfying scares that actually move the story along.

Shadow is used to illustrate threats without overdoing the darkness of the movie (unlike many modern horror flicks). The monster design is enough to give someone nightmares through the image alone, not to mention the uncanny movement McCarthy makes use of.

The variety of horror makes this film an absolute crowd pleaser. From claustrophobia to scopophobia (fear of being watched), McCarthy makes use of every opportunity to fill the audience with fear.

Adam Scott’s portrayal of a cruel novelist filled with desperation is phenomenal to the point that his recent Severance fame does not take away from the immersion (which is a difficult feat in an elevator-filled movie.)

Damian McCarthy is a horror director to watch out for as he takes an Irish cultural approach to filmmaking. Using isolation, confusion, and the uncanny valley, Hokum is another exciting entry into the art-horror genre.