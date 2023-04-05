The Phlegm Fatales’ latest performance took place this past weekend at the LSPU hall. A stunning, tasteful affair and definitely another reason to support local arts and culture.

The Phlegms

The Phlegm Fatales (Phlegms for short) is a local St. John’s based drag collective, putting on some impressive shows and featuring some awe-inspiring local talent, such as Irma Gerd, who was also on Season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race.

The Return To Planet Phlegm was their first show on the mainstage at the LSPU Hall, and to call it impressive would be an understatement.

A Captivating Story

Perhaps even more impressive than the performance was the story they followed. An intergalactic tale that was extravagant but also relatable. The use of humour while still conveying an emotional tale is also noteworthy. While we don’t want to spoil it for you, it runs along the lines of fighting back against authority, even if it’s your own family, while standing up for each other in the hardest of times. It is a relatable tale, told using drag as a medium.

The story also embraces music to tell a story. There’s extensive use of music peppered throughout the play, but it was never overwhelming. The music never deviated from the main narrative and certainly added to the glamour of the performance.

Overall performance

This performance was well prepared for, and it shows. There were no noticeable hiccups, and even when things didn’t go to plan, there was always a 2nd option already planned. Everything seemed planned to the millisecond.

Elaborate Costumes & Makeup

Drag brings with it the expectation of very elaborate costumes and makeup; the Phlegms did not disappoint. The costumes were picture-perfect, and every design element served a purpose. Remembering the significance of sticking to the time period is also important. Every aspect of the costume design played a role in communicating the story’s timeline. From a 60s-themed flight attendant to a modern software assistant, everything matched the time they were from and served a purpose.

Audio Masterpiece

The sound design was also top-notch. Well-thought-out sound effects that didn’t take away from the performance were key. Much like costume design, the audio design also remained relevant to the period. Effects that changed with the times and locations along the storyline were beneficial for the story. The audio was so detailed and descriptive that one could watch the performance with their eyes closed and still understand the story; it really was that good.

Final thoughts,

The Return to Planet Phlegm was an all-around success. A captivating story featuring excellent costume design and thrilling sounds with the ability to keep the audience at the edge of their seats for the entire 2 hour show. The Phlegm’s put on an exquisite performance, leaving me with absolutely no regrets. This is an excellent representation of how important it is to support our local arts and culture community. Stay tuned for their next performance, which will be an absolute hit if it’s anything like the last.