How to reset after a productive long day at work

Photo by Nick Morrison on Unsplash

Decompressing and relaxing are very important. To be at their best, our bodies require adequate rest after a long work day or tiring study day. This article will discuss simple yet scientific methods to unwind.

The most recommended thing to do is to clean your desk or workspace for the next day. Then step away from your desk and get some fresh air. Going for a walk, running, or working out at the gym helps our brain by fighting off anxiety and boosting our overall mood.

Put on some music and clean your space. High vibrations music helps the mind to relax and practice mindfulness. Music also has healing properties, reducing depression. Clean up your space and prepare nourishing food for your body. Cooking is said to be therapeutic and can boost creativity and happiness. Be sure to include colourful vegetables and fruits in your meals.

Have a warm shower as it lowers blood sugar and blood pressure levels while improving blood circulation and overall sleep quality. Moisturizing the skin is also very important, especially during colder days. Take some personal time to read or watch your favourite show.

Get some sleep. Turn off your phone, and get at least 6-8 hours of sleep. With adequate rest, the mind will relax, improving brain function for the next workday. A well-rested body also tends to be more productive throughout the day.