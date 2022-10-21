Reporting Racism at MUNL

Photo credit: Rolande PG (via unsplash)

Does racism occur at Memorial University?

To put it simply, yes.

But this is far from a simple issue.

Our university, as much as we may like to believe otherwise, is not immune to acts of discrimination, racism, and prejudice. Members of both our faculty and student body have experienced racial discrimination. It would be naïve to assume that racism does not occur on our campus. We can’t simply overlook these issues and how we choose to handle them. Our university community should be actively working towards a safe anti-racism culture on campus for all students and staff.

So, how then can students report racism on campus and do so in a guaranteed safe environment?

Memorial offers many different resources to students. There are different offices and programs that are available on campus to support students through many varying situations. While these resources are available to students at all times, seeking them out can be difficult when you’re already in an uncomfortable position.

When speaking with MUNSU’s Director of Advocacy, Jawad Chowdhury, he stated that,

“When a student has concerns about any experience they have at MUNL, we encourage them to reach out to MUNSU to allow us to see what resources and support we can provide.”

But more specifically, when it comes to discrimination on campus what is the process for a student looking to report an incident?

“In the case of discrimination on campus, whether it is between students, faculty, administration, etc., students are welcome and encouraged to come to MUNSU advocacy for guidance. Discrimination on campus is normally addressed through the non-academic complaint system, which is overseen by the Student Support office. This process begins with a meeting with Student Support that allows the student to discuss their situation and be advised by the office on possible routes. This can include an informal resolution or a formal complaint that results in an investigation.” explained Chowdhury

If needed, MUNSU also offers one hour of free legal aid. Students can learn more about the different avenues and supports offered through the student union by contacting them at advocacy@munsu.ca

All of this information can prove extremely useful to students who are looking to report a racist act they have either witnessed or experienced first hand. But it’s not always that simple. The idea of reporting racism is attributed to many valid fears and reservations. No matter how wrong it may be, and regardless of how many students and staff on campus are in support of a culture of anti-racism, racialized individuals can still face social and academic repercussions for publicly reporting an incident.

What is MUNL and MUNSU doing to promote a safe environment for racialized students to report any form of racism, discrimination, and prejudice, where they can feel heard?

“We certainly understand that students may be in situations where they feel unsafe, uncomfortable, or anxious about coming forward with their concerns. At MUNSU, meetings with students remain completely confidential.” said Chowdhury

“We are here to accommodate students, we can vary our meeting location, representative, or environment to best support the student. When we meet with students, it is always the students’ choice to move forward or not.” In addition, “MUNSU is available to accompany students to any meeting they may have with university administration and will act as a support person in these spaces.”

Both MUNL and MUNSU advocate strongly for a campus culture that is against racism, sexism, ableism, and all other forms of discrimination.

While there are supports and measures put in place on campus to combat all forms of discrimination, there are still improvements that can be collectively made by students, staff and the university administration at MUNL.

For instance, why is it that we have a sexual harassment office on campus but there is no equivalent for racial discrimination? There is no office set up with the specific resources to handle and support racialized students and their experience(s) with racism.

Memorial University has never invested in a dedicated racial discrimination office/service for its students. While MUNSU is consistently advocating for an inclusive campus where funding is being distributed fairly, it is the university administration that makes the final call.

To actively stand against racism, we must all make a daily, conscious effort to support all racialized, migrant, and indigenous peoples on our campus and within our community.

MUNSU is YOUR union, they are YOUR representatives, and they are actively in support of all students on our campus. If you or someone you know is in need of support, advice or have your own recommendations or feedback on how the services in place can be improved, please reach out to advocacy@munsu.ca !