Reminder: ‘All Out Like ’99’ protest tomorrow

Take action tomorrow, November 2nd, rally with your fellow students and go All Out Like ‘99 in response to the skyrocketing tuition fees and extreme funding cuts to education in our province.

A quick recap of the movement,

‘All Out Like ‘99’ is a student movement fighting against the abolishment of the 22-year tuition freeze, a tuition freeze that was won by students back in 1999. This tuition hike has raised many concerns surrounding the affordability and accessibility of education in our province. The Canadian Federation of Students is calling on all students who are against the tuition hikes to take part in this day of action and show their support for a movement that can once again bear the same fruition that it did 22 years ago.

Where and when,

The provincial day of action will take place at 11 am tomorrow, with students planning to march from the MUN Clocktower to the confederation building.

Academic amnesty,

All students taking part in the march will receive full academic amnesty on November 2nd.

What does that mean?

It means no student participating in the day of action will be penalized for missing classes, not submitting assignments, or delaying examinations.

Why should you go?

Showing up and participating in tomorrow’s march means fighting for the reinstatement of funding, eliminating student debt, abolishing differential fees, and creating a fully-funded post-secondary education system, accessible to all students.

If you would like to take action and march alongside your fellow students, come to the clocktower on Nov 2nd at 11 am to show your support for an important movement, one that will have an impact on all Memorial students.