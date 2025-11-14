Remembrance Day ceremony takes place in St. John’s

Despite the weather, hundreds gathered for the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John’s this past Tuesday to commemorate those who have served.

November 11th marks the end of the First World War, and a national day of remembrance for veterans across all conflicts throughout Canadian history.

Remembrance Day ceremony in St. John’s (Kate McKnight/The Muse)

“It’s a good day because … it’s that one day of the year where people take their time to remember what people like myself, or my dad, or my uncles, or friends of mine did.” said veteran Michael Pretty.

In attendance at the ceremony was federal Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joanne Thompson, who laid a wreath on behalf of the federal government, Lisa Brown, Vice-President (Advancement and External Relations) on behalf of Memorial University, and Premier Tony Wakeham on behalf of the provincial government.

“When it comes to our whole education system and the opportunities that we have here in this country because of that, and so many people sacrificed their lives … it’s their efforts that keep us here, keep us safe and I think it’s just an opportunity to remember the past,” said Wakeham.

Residents and veterans alike crowded around the War Memorial, where on the eleventh hour they observed the two minutes of silence, followed by the laying of the wreaths.

