Relay for Life celebrates its 20th year at MUN

On March 22nd at 7pm, Relay for Life will celebrate its 20th birthday at the MUN Fieldhouse. Since 2005, students at Memorial University have rallied together to host a fundraiser that honours anyone who has experienced cancer in their lifetime.

Co-chairs Emma McIsaac and Sophia Ryan are proud of the community the event has fostered over its two decades: “It’s not just a fundraising event; it’s an opportunity for all of us to come together, support each other, and celebrate the strength and resilience of those impacted by cancer,” says McIsaac.

The event is held throughout the night, from 7pm-7am. This years fundraiser will kick off with a special lap around the track lead by cancer survivors, as participants follow and cheer. Many teams set up mini campsites, and take turns walking laps, or simply enjoying the festivities.

Over the course of 12 hours, participants can expect refreshments, food, games, and entertainment. Generous sponsors have donated numerous prizes to be won, setting an excellent incentive to stay awake! In the evening, the fieldhouse track is lined with luminaries.

Each luminary consists of a candle placed in a special bag, which has been designed by each participant, dedicated to someone who has experienced cancer. The bags provide light and motivation for the participants and survivors.

Cancer survivors lead the first lap, signifying the start of the event (Submitted)

Community Effort

Across Canada, high schools and universities rally together to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society through Relay for Life. 100% of proceeds go directly to the Canadian Cancer Society, where each donation helps to fund innovative cancer research and treatment, and support patients and their families. Last year in 2024, MUN Relay for Life raised more than $103,000.

The event is organized by a team of 43 student volunteers, each dedicated to an individual subcommittee. Although the event is through Memorial University, it is open to anyone who registers.

“I wish that more students, faculty, and members of the general public in NL knew that Relay was open to anyone; not just MUN students!” said co-chair Sophia Ryan.

“While the event is planned by MUN students and held at the MUN Fieldhouse, it is encouraged for the full community to come out and participate. We are all impacted by cancer in some way, and we want this event to be a safe, welcoming space for all who are interested.”

2024 Relay for life Committee (Submitted)

Registering for Relay

To register to attend the event, or make a donation, click here.

If you have experienced cancer and wish to attend Relay for Life, you can participate as a survivor or a general participant.

The registration fee is $20, which gives each participant a Relay for Life T-shirt and access to the event. The committee is requesting that participants strive to raise $100 before the event, however there is no minimum amount required for admission.