Reaching for the stars: Students to develop MUNStar-1 satellite

The satellite is currently expected to launch in 2026

Memorial University is preparing to launch its next contribution to research from with the development of MUNStar-1, an Earth observation satellite. Spearheaded by the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science and supported by C-CORE, this student-led initiative is not only a remarkable technological undertaking but also a significant opportunity to address pressing global challenges like climate change.

This project builds on the success of Killick-1, another satellite developed under the Canadian Space Agency’s CUBICS program, which was deployed from the International Space Station earlier this year. MUNStar-1, a CubeSat equipped with a GNSS Reflectometry payload, will use reflected GPS signals as passive radar to monitor key ocean parameters. These include wave activity, wind patterns, sea ice, and potential oil spills—critical data for understanding and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Once launched into a sun-synchronous orbit or one similar to the International Space Station, MUNStar-1 will continue Newfoundland and Labrador’s storied connection to the ocean, but this time, from the vantage point of space.

The Killick-1’s successful launch from the ISS. View the full live stream here

Provincial and government funding

The project has attracted significant investment, with the Government of NL recently announcing $350,000 in funding through the Research Innovation Fund. This is in addition to $350,000 from the Canadian Space Agency and $100,000 from C-CORE.

Industry minister Andrew Parsons, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative. “Through this project, Memorial’s students will have the unparalleled experience of building a device destined for outer space.

“MUNStar-1 will not only enhance Earth observation science but also train the next generation of highly qualified professionals who will drive our province’s growing tech sector.”

The MUNStar-1 project stands as a testament to the creativity and ambition of Memorial’s engineering students, who have risen to the challenge of designing and building a device of this scale and complexity. Undergraduates and graduate students from electrical, mechanical, and mechatronics engineering programs are working collaboratively on the satellite, gaining hands-on expertise in cutting-edge space systems and Earth observation technologies.

C-CORE’s Vice-President of Remote Sensing, Desmond Power, underscored the dual value of the initiative. “This project not only advances climate research but also allows local companies to hire engineers who are already skilled in addressing industry-specific challenges,” he said.

Dr. Weimin Huang, a professor in Memorial’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, highlighted the broader implications. “This funding strengthens Memorial’s research portfolio, enabling us to tackle climate change issues of critical importance to the province and beyond.”