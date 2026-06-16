Five Newfoundlanders hear their names called in the QMJHL draft

Five Newfoundlanders and Labradorians heard their names called at the 2026 QMJHL Draft in Halifax as they look to begin the next part of their junior hockey careers.

Damian Norris – Newfoundland Regiment

It’s only fitting that the first Newfoundlander to be taken in this year’s draft was to be selected by the Newfoundland Regiment, who took Damian Norris 13th overall.

Norris was the highest-ranked Newfoundlander in this draft after a very solid season with Upper Canada College’s U16 AAA hockey team, scoring 20 goals and adding 67 points in 56 games played.

His father, Warren, was also a hockey player and spent a year with his hometown team, St. John’s Maple Leafs, during the 1997-98 AHL season, while his cousin, Josh, is currently in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres.

Luke McGuire – Moncton Wildcats

The second and final day of the draft saw the Moncton Wildcats select Conception Bay South native Luke McGuire, who was the second Newfoundlander taken in this year’s draft.

McGuire was ranked 76th overall entering the draft and was taken in the fifth round, 90th overall. In 27 games with the Calgary Edge School U17 Prep hockey team, McGuire scored 15 goals to go with 34 points.

He’ll now be a prospect on a team that has played in the QMJHL’s Gilles-Courteau Finals the previous two seasons, winning it all in 2025.

Samuel Williams – Newfoundland Regiment

The third local taken off the board and second Newfoundlander taken by the Regiment was Samuel Williams, who was selected 157th overall in the ninth round.

Entering the draft, QMJHL’s Scouting Central (CSR) projected Williams to be taken between the sixth and eighth round, so the Regiment got some good value for Williams in the ninth round.

The defender spent this past season here in the province with the East Coast Blizzard in the NLU18AAA hockey league, where in 29 games he scored three goals and totalled 16 points.

Cole Toms – Sherbrooke Phoenix

Initially ranked 86th in the CSR rankings, the Sherbrooke Phoenix may have gotten a steal in Bishop’s Falls native Cole Toms in the 11th round at pick 189.

Toms spent this past season at Bishop’s College, a boarding school ironically located in Sherbrooke, where he played in 47 games at the high school level, scoring 28 goals and totalling 44 points. He also made 13 appearances with the school’s varsity team, earning five points.

Aidan Graham – Newfoundland Regiment

The fifth and final Newfoundlander taken in this draft was Aidan Graham, a forward from Paradise. He was the third local taken by the Regiment, taken at pick 211 despite the CSR rankings having him ranked 84th.

Graham spent this past season in the NLU18AAA hockey league with the Pinnacle Growlers, notching 10 goals and 24 points in 30 games played, en route to a championship.

Newfoundland Regiment pick recap

Over the course of the 12-round draft, the Regiment made 10 selections. Here’s a look at who they selected:

Round 1, Pick 13: Damian Norris – C – Middle Cove, NL

Round 3, Pick 37: (via Baie-Comeau): Logan Cotter – D – Marlborough, MA (USA)

Round 3, Pick 49: Joey St-Laurent – C – Greenland, NH (USA)

Round 4, Pick 67: Maxime-Alexandre Beaudoin – D- La Prairie, QC

Round 6, Pick 103: Liam Fournier – LW – Trois-Rivières, QC

Round 7, Pick 121: Colin Walsh – LW – Framingham, MA (USA)

Round 8, Pick 139: Daniele Di Marzo – RW – Laval, QC

Round 9, Pick 146 (via Rimouski): Jonathan St-Hilaire – RW – Sainte-Marie, QC

Round 9, Pick 157: Samuel Williams – D – St. John’s, NL

Round 12, Pick 211: Aidan Graham – C – Paradise, NL