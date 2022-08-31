News

Protestor to Protagonist: Matt Barter is Subject of 2023 Documentary

301815101 1065585644160948 259086141686043976 n
Photo Credit: @MatthewBarter on Twitter
Jenna Reid
Jenna Reid

Jenna Reid is a 3rd-year communication studies student at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. She is an upcoming journalist passionate about people, issues, and trends affecting our communities and culture. She is also this summer's HOT 99.1 Fun Finder. Contact Jenna at: themusechief@gmail.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments




The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
245 Following 3.4K Followers
“Memorial University student and protestor will be the subject of an upcoming documentary: Matt Holds Up a Sign.”… https://t.co/IPJygJApRq
2 days ago
Tips for international students moving to St. John’s. Written by: Yashvi Ramsarran https://t.co/42KEAYTug2
2 days ago
“To every vintage lover, tune in and tune up!” Written by: Madilyn Miller https://t.co/pKNWu4hUG8
2 days ago




0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x