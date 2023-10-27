Protest against no-fault evictions on Saturday, October 28th

A protest against no-fault evictions is happening on Saturday, October 28th at 2pm, located at 10 New Gower Street, and The Muse recently had the opportunity to speak with protest organizer Rowan Theriac to learn more about the cause.

Protest background

Theriac was originally planning a protest against Airbnbs. However, she was made aware that the city had already begun enacting Airbnb regulation legislation, so it no longer felt necessary. With the momentum she had built, Theriac then decided to tackle the issue of no-fault evictions.

She came across the story of Shirley Cox, an 82-year-old woman who was no-fault evicted from city housing earlier this year. Cox was forced to get rid of all her belongings and relocate to an emergency shelter in the middle of the harsh Newfoundland winter.

“No-fault evictions are archaic and horrible,” she says. “Imagine you are a single mother, you have pets, or you work full time just to make ends meet, then your landlord evicts you without reason, and there is nothing you can do about it. It would be absolutely devastating.”

Theriac began further research into no-fault evictions and realized they were a major grievance for residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. A majority of the negative posts she was seeing online were in relation to these evictions, making it imperative that she tackle the issue.

“There is also no central authority to help people find housing in Newfoundland, it’s all mutual aid, DIY and grassroots stuff,” she claims. “There is very little oversight for this kind of thing.”

Motivations

“I understand that this is just a small drop in the bucket and a small means of protesting a very large and complex issue,” she says.

Theriac’s main motivation is to raise awareness. Most of the people she has spoken with since starting this initiative were not aware that no-fault evictions existed, even some who have lived in Newfoundland and Labrador their entire lives.

“These people have never read the landlord-tenant act, and I don’t blame them,” she says. “It is intentionally obfuscated with legal jargon that is really inaccessible to the average person, making it so they cannot advocate for themselves.”

“I care that people know what their rights are, and I care about increasing protections for vulnerable populations,” she says. “People tend to talk about the homeless as if they are another species, like it’s their fault, but the vast majority would never choose to be homeless. Anyone is at risk when you can be evicted at any time, for no reason.”

“In Newfoundland, you are only 90 days away from homelessness,” she claims, as three months is the only notice required before a no-fault eviction can occur.

“That is terrifying. We pay for the government to exist through our tax dollars, and to have no protection from the people who we pay to protect us is ludicrous, disheartening and upsetting.”

Goals

The end goal is to put pressure on government officials to change this legislation and eradicate no-fault evictions.

“I would love for our elected officials to ask what they can do to make things better for people who have on-ground experience with homelessness and the housing crisis,” says Theriac. “This is a way for us to get our foot in the door, if they listen to this, perhaps we could begin to reduce homelessness or violent crime, more of the things that affect these demographics. Maybe then they will start listening to us.”

Personal experiences

Theriac is a renter and says that the possibility of a no-fault eviction is a threat looming overhead at all times.

“No-fault evictions are an added stressor that do not need to exist for an entire demographic of people that are already stressed about so many other things,” she says. “This change is a minor thing that would improve the lives of so many people.”

Theriac also recounted a story of a friend who recently faced a no-fault eviction. She had signed her lease and was preparing to move in when her landlord rejected the damage deposit, sent back the first month’s rent, and then re-posted the listing on Facebook at a higher price.

“There is nothing she can do about it,” explains Theriac. “There is no recourse, because this counts as a no-fault eviction, and this has wreaked havoc on her life.”

Theriac also claims that two of the protest posters she put up were ripped down a few days later.

“I guess this is bothering somebody…” she says. However, Theriac remains persistent and passionate in her activism, as well as for the outcome of this protest.

Everyone is welcome

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to attend the protest against no-fault evictions on Saturday, October 28th. Bring friends, family members, and signs so as to amplify voices and create a greater impact.

For more information, check out Rowan’s interview with CHMR-FM: https://shows.acast.com/64ff22624e4e3000110e5af5/episodes/65316c5ca1d9fe001220b7e8?

Questions and concerns are welcome, you can contact Rowan at rowantheriac@outlook.com.