News

Protest against no-fault evictions on Saturday, October 28th

Protest against no-fault evictions poster
Rowan Theriac
Avatar
Olivia Harrhy

Olivia is a 4th-year Communication Studies and Sociology student at MUN. She has been passionate about reading and writing since a young age and dreams of pursuing a career in journalism.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Monday 12 1 pm 3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x