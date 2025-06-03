Pro-Palestine protesters hold traffic on Water Street

For the last 600 days, a wave of pro-Palestine protests has flooded St. John’s, demanding that the Canadian government take action on Israel’s war on Gaza.

One such demonstration occurred this past Saturday, May 31st, when traffic on Water Street came to a halt as pro-Palestine protesters marched in a symphony of passion—the ensemble chanting, drumming, and shouting things like “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” In a matter of mere moments, the downtown area thundered into an orchestral cacophony of hooting, hollering, jeering, and car horns.

Onlookers watched from the sidelines. Confused, annoyed, and enthused—the air was tense… cars inched behind waving flags and keffiyehs, all while insults and encouragement flew from windows and sidewalks. Organizers with Palestine Action YYT gave speeches, handed out flyers, and led the march from Harbourside Park into the heart of the city.

Devony Ellis, an organizer with MUN Students for Palestine says “This protest was specifically about the Canadian government’s complacency in the ongoing genocide in Palestine.” According to Ellis, “We are calling on an effective two-way arms embargo with Israel because Canada still ranks as Israel’s 6th largest arms buyer… a relationship that directly contradicts international law and Canadian law.”

Ellis and other protestors are calling on local members of parliament, Tom Osborne and Joanne Thompson, to take action in support of Palestine. In the coming days, protestors will be delivering information packages, “Outlining the current issues and agreements they are complacent in—with all of the research already done for them.”

Sadie Mees, another organizer with MUN Students for Palestine, continued the sentiment, stating, “Although the Liberal government tries to act like it isn’t still involved with Israel’s arms trade, it is. It’s suspended new permits, but there are still some that exist, as well as loopholes.” Mees, like many of the protestors, continues to demand “an effective two-way arms embargo.”

Many onlookers were happy to see the protest, readily accepting pamphlets and engaging in brief conversations, with some even joining the demonstration. However, some were not as enthused: from stopped cars, passing trucks, and sidewalks, criticism was spat.

One passerby had issues with the protests, stating, “these are very personal points of view that people are allowed to have—one-hundred percent—but I’m not gonna be chanting in the streets, allowing traffic to be shut down, to speak my points of view.”

This protest was one of many organized by local pro-Palestine groups, who have stated their intention to continue protests and demonstrations until the Canadian government takes sufficient action. “We won’t stop, and we aren’t okay that our government continues to be complicit in genocide… so we’re here reminding people that we’re still here and that we’ll continue to fight,” said Mees.

The Muse has reached out to Minister Joanne Thompson and MP Tom Osborne for comment.