Places to eat near Memorial University

Are you looking for a place to eat near Memorial University’s St. John’s Campus?

This article features some great food places within walking distance from MUN.

1. Tim Hortons

There are four Tim Hortons near Memorial University’s St. John’s Campus.

The first two locations are directly on campus. One is in the

Arts and Administration Building, and the second one is inside the Aquarena at the Works (Gym). The only downside is that its opening hours differ from semester to semester, so keep an eye out!

The third location is in the main lobby of the Health Science Centre. Located on 300 Prince Phillip Drive (in the same bulilding as MUN’s School of Medicine), this Tim Hortons is open 8-4 pm Monday-Friday.

About a 15-minute walk from MUN, there is also a Tim’s in Churchill Square. The cafe offers affordable sandwiches, warm treats and a wide array of drinks.

Must try: Double-double coffee and Iced Capp.

Price range- $

2. The University Centre Food Court

The University Center (UC), near the Memorial Clock tower, also offers a wide array of options ranging from Chinese cuisine to delicious fried chicken from Mary Browns (opening soon). There are many seating areas where you can grab a meal and unwind after classes!

Must try: Smoothie at Booster Juice.

Price range- $-$$

3. MUN Dining

Meal prepping can be exhausting while attending university. Thankfully, MUN residences do provide on-campus dining services. Meal plans can easily be bought at the Residence Hub and can be a great alternative to saving time.

4. Subway on Elizabeth Avenue

One of the favourites is Subway on Elizabeth Avenue. The menu is pretty diverse, and the restaurant is open 24/7. It is easily accessible from MUN Residences.

Must try: Pizza sub without the pizza sauce.

Price range – $-$$

5. NJ’s and Taste East

If you are craving Indian food, NJs in Churchill Square or Taste East on Allandale road sell delicious, affordable meals. The meals might be slightly spicy, so mention your spice tolerance level while placing your orders!

Must try: The biryani.

Price range- $-$$

6. Additional Options at Churchill Square

Churchill Square has a lot to offer. If you prefer Mexican food, Quintanas is the place to be. If you love Japanese cuisine, Noodle Nami is excellent, and if you are craving hot Jiggs dinner or a hot breakfast, Smittys will be your go-to spot.

Must try: Miso Chicken Ramen from Noodle Nami, Mexican Flag from Quintanas and Jiggs dinner from Smittys.

Price range- $-$$

7. Big Bite Pizza

Another local favourite is Big Bita Pita, located right at the end of Churchill Square. It is a foodie’s paradise, and the portions are unbelievable. If you want to switch things up, Donatis is right next door. Both places offer student meals and are open late at night, making them the perfect spots for night cravings.

Must try: Chicken Shawarma from Big Bite Pita and Pepperoni pizza slice at Donatis.

Price range- $-$$

8. Majestea

Lastly, my favourite spot for a treat is Majestea. The restaurant offers freshly squeezed juices and milk teas. The specialty is bubble tea. While it can be a little bit pricey, the quality of the ingredients and the excellent service make it a 10/10 spot. It is truly a success.

Must try: Brown sugar milk tea or Lemon meets Lime if you feel adventurous!

Price range-$-$$