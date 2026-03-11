Pen and parchment: The literary lineage forged at Memorial

*This article first appeared in The Muse’s 75th Anniversary Print Supplement magazine, published January 2026.

For generations, the rugged landscape and unique culture of Newfoundland and Labrador have inspired unforgettable authors.

Memorial is not merely an institution of learning; it is a creative frontline. Pivotal writing workshops from Jean Guthrie, Patrick O’Flaherty and Larry Matthews were training grounds for many great NL writers.

For decades, Memorial has served as an essential launchpad for many of Canada’s most celebrated literary voices.

This column pays homage to the poets, novelists, and playwrights who forged their indelible craft within our lecture halls, and now define the national literary conversation.

James Langer

A notable poet and vital literary editor, James Langer is a key figure who bridges the academic study and the professional creative world at Memorial.

He is the author of award-winning poetry collection Gun Dogs and has been published in literary journals like The Walrus, Fiddlehead, and Riddle Fence.

Although originally from Kitchener, ON, Langer’s work delves into growing up in a small town, Heart’s Desire, NL. He taught for Memorial’s creative writing program, inspiring many local authors.

Now Langer is working as a Communications Advisor for the university. He is also the co-editor, alongside Mark Callanan, of the critical anthology, The Breakwater Cook of Contemporary Newfoundland Poetry 2013.

Maggie Burton

A compelling figure who embodies the fusion of arts, public service, and academic pursuit, Maggie Burton is an award-winning poet, professional violinist, and former city councillor.

An alumna with a Bachelor of Music degree and an MA in English from Memorial, her writing focuses on the social and physical realities of women’s domestic labour and relationships through a queer, feminist, working-class lens.

Her debut collection, Chores (Breakwater Books 2023), was shortlisted for the prestigious Gerald Lampert Memorial Award, confirming her status as a vital contemporary voice forged at Memorial University.

She is now working towards a medical degree at Memorial’s School of Medicine.

Donna Morrissey

Donna Morrissey is one of the province’s most beloved and internationally recognized novelists, celebrated for her deeply authentic and emotionally resonant portrayals of rural life.

Morrissey earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Memorial in 1992. Her academic training in social work likely provided a crucial lens for her fiction, fostering the empathy and nuanced understanding of social dynamics that distinguish her characters.

Her debut novel, Kit’s Law (1998), became a Canadian bestseller, marking her arrival as a major force. Through subsequent acclaimed works like Sylvanus Now and The Clothesline Swing, she has established herself as a literary pillar whose fiction explores themes of resilience, family bonds, and the enduring heart of the outport experience, all coloured by the deep humanist perspective she honed at Memorial.

Author Michelle Woodfine Michelle K. Woodfine (She/They) is a St. Johns born writer. Their passions included any type of writing. They have been a recipient of the Arts and Letters 2024 poetry prize and have read alongside the St. John's poet laureate Mark Callanan in April 2024 for City council. Currently working on their bachelor's of arts in both English and Criminology, she hopes to continue writing well past their student career.