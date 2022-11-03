Part Two: An Update From Harlow Campus

Hi there! My name is Lauren Courage, and I am a fourth-year Bachelor of Commerce (Co-op) student at Memorial University of Newfoundland. I am currently on my second work term in the United Kingdom and staying at the MUN Harlow Campus in England!

Initial Expectations and Concerns,

As someone who had never been outside North America, I had no idea what to expect. All I knew was where I was staying and what I would do for work. I had never lived away from home, let alone by myself, so I was anxious to see how I would adapt to such a new environment. I knew two of the other co-ops with me reasonably well, which was comforting, but some nerves still came with it all.

Is the food provided on campus going to be like the food at home? How big was my room going to be? What was close to campus? Was my credit card going to work okay? What will my bathroom look like? These are only a few (of many) questions that constantly spiralled through my head before arriving.

However, it has been nothing but great here at Harlow campus since arriving last month. I was greeted with a duotang full of what was near, how to get the trains to leave Harlow, restaurants and grocery stores nearby, my room and bathroom were much better than anticipated, and the food has been something we all look forward to at the end of a workday. The staff here are so kind and welcoming, which can be hard to find in a university dorm. They all want to know how you are doing and where you plan to travel, and they even give great recommendations for the best snacks you would never get to try at home. It has been such a comforting opportunity thus far, and I am excited to share my experience with family, friends, classmates, and future Harlow campus students.

Adventures and Opportunities,

Even though I am here on a work term, the evenings and weekends are free for me to do my own thing, which is very exciting! Stanstead airport is just an eight-minute walk and a 20-minute train away; you can get on a plane to numerous European destinations for a tenth of the price you would pay to get off the island of Newfoundland. Take last weekend, for example; I went on a flight to Spain for a CAD 100 round trip (with extra legroom!), which was considered more expensive. The ability to travel the world with friends is an incredible opportunity I would not have if it weren’t for staying at the Harlow campus.

Photo Credit: Lauren Courage

Another great opportunity is the accessibility to the capital city, London. Just over 30 minutes on the train, and you are in a major city. With endless things to do and experience, London has got it all. Without being here on campus, I would never have had the opportunity to grab my purse and explore one of the biggest cities in the world. From Tottenham Hotspur football matches to Come From Away in the West End and new restaurants, there is always a new adventure just around the corner.

Comparison to other Memorial University Campuses,

Although I have never experienced dorm life before, I have had a few friends and classmates who have. Unlike the St. John’s or Grenfell campus, the Harlow campus has one lecture hall and two dorm houses, Cabot House and the Malting’s; everything is very close. The campus can fit 48 students, and everyone grows very close during the semester. Building new friendships and connections comes naturally when you’re here, and the memories will last a lifetime.

Photo Credit: Lauren Courage Photo Credit: Lauren Courage

The St. John’s Campus has numerous buildings built around one of the busiest stretches of road in the city, and for comparison, the Harlow campus is three buildings between two pubs. The chefs, reception, management, and cleaning staff know you by name and love to talk about anything at any time! The sense of community and home is unmatched, and I recommend it to any student studying at Memorial!