Parking at MUN ‘basically impossible’: Commuter students express frustrations

Unreliable parking, lack of public transport, and effect on cost of living among factors

Students generally have a list of needs when exploring accommodation options in post-secondary education. The ideal living situation is affordable, close to campus, and has reliable, accessible transportation.

When one of these factors isn’t met, students are forced to compromise.

The struggle to find affordable housing in St. John’s has forced some students into surrounding municipalities, or live at home for university, and public transportation rarely extends past St. John’s city limits.

Though a commute is expected, students feel that a lack of resources from their towns and Memorial makes it unnecessarily difficult.

Commuters Share Experiences

Liam Carroll is one of Memorial’s daily commuters.

He currently resides in Torbay, saying it was the only housing he could afford after his tuition increased. Carroll was under the impression that MUN’s parking situation would be better, making up for his off-campus housing.

“I thought it might be fine because I knew there was some pay-per-use and permit parking at MUN. Didn’t know it would be basically impossible to get either.”

Now a fourth-year student, he has yet to receive a parking pass in the randomized draw. Carroll often parks several kilometres away from campus on city roads, but this option is only available before the Winter on-street parking ban.

Graduate student Hannah Stapleton has shared a similar experience, choosing to live at home in Conception Bay South (CBS) to save money. Stapleton says she leaves extremely early in the morning for a fighting chance of finding a parking spot on campus.

If you are lucky enough to score a pay-per-use parking spot, it’ll run you between $10-15 for the day.

“The driving itself is bad, and the parking itself is bad. You can be driving to campus and someone just gets tapped on the bumper, a small rear-end on the highway. Boom, you’re not getting a parking spot that day,” Stapleton explained.

Both students say a lack of public transport in their municipalities forces residents to travel by car. Stapleton notes she’s incredibly privileged to have a vehicle, but those without are stuck.

“Going to MUN is genuinely not accessible from CBS if you don’t have a vehicle.”

Student Life Consequences

Stapleton and Carroll feel their educational experiences are negatively impacted by their respective commutes, leading them to question their future in the province.

Carroll relies on rides from others when parking options are limited. If plans fall through, he is often forced to skip class and face the academic consequences of doing so. He believes these problems will drive other people away from the province.

“I can say with confidence that I would not live and work in Newfoundland after graduating, before this type of thing is vastly improved.”

Like Carroll, Stapleton was often late or absent from classes during her undergrad. Though she’d love to purchase a home in scenic C.B.S. after her schooling, the daily commute has made that undesirable.

“I can’t see myself buying a house here [in CBS] in the future, simply because of how difficult it is to get in and out of this town.”

Potential Solutions

Students say that more should be done to alleviate commuter stress. Of the contributing factors, parking and public transport are high concerns.

While Stapleton thinks CBS could consider a shuttle service, she admitted she isn’t confident the town would do so.

Instead, she thinks MUN should implement new parking policies to help students living further from campus. She suggested students living a certain distance away with no access to public transportation should have parking pass priority to make up for the drive.

Alternatively, Liam Carroll thinks St. John’s could take inspiration from Halifax’s metro system.

Halifax’s public transport includes terminals and parking beyond the main city, allowing those outside the network convenient access. Connections with surrounding municipalities would lessen the need for people to drive.

“By no means is the (Halifax) bus system perfect, but it’s at least possible to take,” he said.

He believes that the population of St. John’s isn’t an issue, but rather that government priorities are poorly managed.

As problems persist, students continue to voice their concerns verbally and in public forums like Facebook Groups.

With a new MUN President and looming municipal and provincial elections, students are tentatively hopeful that local leaders will take the initiative to make changes.

For now, commuters are unfortunately stuck leaving super early, sitting in traffic, and praying for a parking spot. At least it’s a good opportunity to listen to music or audiobooks, right? …right?

Author Jillian Pardy Jillian is an undergraduate student studying English and French. She is interested in exploring student’s experiences, lives, and connections on campus.