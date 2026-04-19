OPINION: Welcome to the ‘Real World’: You’re on your own

Emerging adults are often told to prioritize their mental health. Yet, how are they expected to do so if they can’t even afford therapy after graduating post secondary?



After graduating, emerging adults enter what is lovingly referred to as ‘the real world’. While this should be an exciting next step, the ‘real world’ is becoming an increasingly frightening place. From rising costs of living, the impending doom of climate change and a stark job market, post grad students are faced with countless uncertainties like never before.

If governments truly want young Canadians to prioritize their mental health, they must make psychotherapy freely accessible for young adults entering the ‘real world’.

The silent struggle of young Canadians



It comes as no surprise that young adults aged 18-34 are disproportionately struggling with mental health challenges. This is a very susceptible period of life for the development of mental health disorders. In fact, between 66% and 75% of mental health issues first manifest before the age of 24.

In December 2024, 24% of emerging adults considered suicide in the past year, which is well above the national average of 14%. Young adults aged 18-34 also expressed the highest unmet mental health needs compared to any other age group in Canada.

I know what you’re thinking, how do young adults manage to complete university degrees with

stats like these?

Well, the reality is that in 2022, 1 out of 4 students experienced poor mental health during their post-secondary studies. Some students described their mental health as “worsening by the day,” “terrible,” or “on a downward trend”.

Campus support, while it lasts

According to a national survey, 1 in 2 students reported accessing mental health services through their post-secondary institution, with in-person counselling and virtual counselling services being the most popular.

This is the current situation with access to countless free campus mental health supports and community based initiatives.

What will happen to all of these students once they no longer have access to timely, free mental health support?



Not all Canadian mental health services are covered by public health insurance. Seventy percent of mental health services provincial health systems are delivered outside of provincial health systems. According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the average cost range of a private practice therapy session is between $125 to $225.

Young adults already experience long term anxiety about financial security, resulting in poor mental health. We’re left with a paradox. Individuals must pay for a service to support their mental health, while simultaneously engaging in spending that will worsen their mental health.

A system that leaves young adults to fend for themselves

Research shows that emerging adulthood is a particularly vulnerable time. Despite this, it is challenging for young adults to access mental health support because of the unaffordability of services.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, governments across Canada are currently underfunding mental health.

As a soon to be post grad, I am worried about the lack of affordable mental health support available to me after I leave Memorial University. Many of my post grad friends have shared that they are unable to seek mental health because it is simply unaffordable.

I work in the mental health space. I have seen how many students are barely getting by. Sure, they may leave post-secondary with a degree, but they also leave with financial stress, burnout and utter exhaustion.

A stressed, burnt out workforce does not help anyone.

Supporting the well-being of post-secondary grads supports a more resilient workforce. It strengthens our communities.

Support shouldn’t end at graduation.

Does the real world mean a world where young people struggle in silence?

When I enter the ‘real world’, I hope it’s a little softer and kinder. I hope that in the ‘real world’ provincial governments fund publicly accessible psychotherapy for young adults aged 18-30.

Entering the real world should not be threatening. It should be a time of hope and excitement.

Next time you are picking out a graduation card, take a minute to consider its message. Graduates don’t need any more false promises of a bright future. We need you to advocate for better access to mental health services.

And if you, like me, are experiencing the dread of entering the ‘real world’, know that you are not alone.