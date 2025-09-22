OPINION: Vote in your municipal election. It matters.

Most residents did not vote in the last St. John's municipal election

Voters in Newfoundland and Labrador are being faced with the somewhat confusing scenario of having both municipal and provincial elections occur simultaneously. NL residents will elect a both municipal councils on October 2nd and provincial MHAs on October 14th.

There is no shortage of campaign material found throughout the city as signs have sprouted up. With the overlapping of municipal and provincial signs, I couldn’t help but also think about overlapping issues councillors are having to confront directly at the municipal level, many if which are also provincial and federal responsibilities.

You might not have strong opinions on waste management, or zoning regulations, but I would dare argue that municipal politics is just as, or more important than its provincial and federal responsibilities.

When you wake up in the morning to pour yourself a glass of water or get a shower and the water isn’t contaminated, that’s municipal politics.

When you stop outside, breathe fresh air and observe the absence of rotting garbage, that’s municipal politics.

When a snowfall hits and the roads are plowed so you can still get to work or school, that’s municipal politics.

Imagine these scenarios:

You have enrolled in college or university classes and need to move into the city. As a result, you need an apartment to rent. However, you are faced with a shortage of decent rentals and the last 5 apartments you’ve looked at way over your budget. Better get some roommates. Additionally, there is 20 other applicants for the apartment, so you are not likely to get it anyways, that’s also municipal politics.

Indeed, while the provincial and federal governments talk a great deal about funding housing strategies, your local councilors are the ones dealing with approving new developments, passing zoning bylaws and hearing from residents about homelessness or the impacts of short-term rentals.

You’re commuting from a suburban home to a job in the urban core, traveling a considerable distance between where you live and where you work. However, you are stuck in traffic, there is a line of cars in front of you halted to a stop and you are likely to be late for work again. As you sit, idling alone in your car a bus shelter stands empty on the shoulder, its schedule flapping in the breeze, that’s also municipal politics.

Big infrastructure announcements are always popular, especially during election season. Another highway expansion that’s “guaranteed” to clear traffic.

At the same time, it’s your municipal council that manages the transit system and shapes streets, determining bus routes, service schedules, and whether roads are safe and convenient for walking.

You’re sitting at home, listening to the noises of thunder and rain outside as another ‘once in a lifetime’ storm has struck. As the flash of lightning lights up your living room, you worry about your own safety and that if your basement apartment floods again, on top of losing all your possessions, you’ll need to find a new place to live, that’s also municipal politics.

Climate change and the governments emissions reduction strategies understandably is a major portfolio deserving much attention. Yet, it is your municipality that will be responsible for stormwater drainage, culverts and floodwalls. All critical infrastructure that keeps you and your community safe.

While we are likely to hear a great deal about many of these issues discussed by governments in the national press, the impacts will be felt locally in your community.

Voter turnout for the city of St. John’s in the 2021 Municipal Election stood at just 47.10%, meaning over half of residents of voting age didn’t participate. Unfortunately, many of us are choosing to sit out as important decisions are being made that will evidently impact our daily life’s.

Lower voter turnout doesn’t merely just reflect apathy; it has real consequences. When residents abstain from the process, critical decisions are made without broad public input.

In a democracy, our collective voice matters and deserved be exercised. Especially considering the many issues and crises we are facing.

As we approach both municipal and provincial elections, I encourage you to get involved, learn about the challenges our city is facing.

Reach out and speak to your candidates for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillors about what their vision for your municipality. And most importantly, vote.

Got an opinion? Submit an Opinion Piece or a Letter to the Editor to the Muse.