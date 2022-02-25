Lifestyle & Opinions

OPINION | Survival of the Fittest: Academia is for the Abled

ben white bEbqpPeHEM4 unsplash
Avatar
Veronica Oliver

Veronica Oliver (she/they) is a first year graduate student in the M.A Ethnomusicology program, studying the artistic expression of women’s grief in contemporary opera and how it reflects social performances of gender. She graduated from Acadia University with their Bachelor of Music Therapy in 2020. Veronica’s interests include queer studies, disability studies, Marxism, feminist philosophy, and Thanatology.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x