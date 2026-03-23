OPINION: No, you don’t need to charge $200 for a used pair of Carhartt’s

In the summer of 2024, I hosted a yard sale. The sun beamed on me as I ate a frozen treat while chatting with the friendly folks who stopped by.

I was gleaming when someone picked up an armful of my clothes, shoes, and accessories. We both agreed they’d give me $20 for the multiple articles of clothing, and happily parted ways. The items served me no good anymore – didn’t fit, style changed, you know the drill.

A couple of weeks later, a friend and I ventured into a downtown boutique, hoping to find some trinkets. While browsing the clothes, I stumbled upon a couple of articles of the same clothing that I had sold just weeks before. One blouse in particular was priced at $45. I originally thrifted for maybe $7.

From that moment, I had a bit of an epiphany about the realities of secondhand shopping and how unfairly overpriced it had become. This goes for any second-hand shopping as well – thrifting, yard sales, boutiques, the works.

Before I delve into the goods, I do want to highlight the major difference between reselling something because it did not fit, versus reselling something because you want to make money off someone who may not know any better.

Second-hand shopping is meant to be affordable and accessible. It is used items, for god’s sake.

Sure, it may have a brand new tag on it, or you can call it “vintage”, but that does not mean you need to, or should resell it for an insanely high price.

If I’m being honest, the pure greed from these people makes me sick. And it’s not because I could have sold that shirt for $45, too. That isn’t my goal here. I thought I was giving this person a good deal for multiple items of clothing and accessories, just for them to resell them and scam other people.

It’s very common to see a piece go from the thrift store to Facebook Marketplace, a consignment boutique, or Depop for usually triple the price.

It sucks the soul out of second-hand shopping for those, like myself, who love doing it. And in turn, these prices absolutely skyrocket. It’s a never-ending cycle that I am just beyond tired of. I’m seriously thinking I might need to take a loan out when it comes to thrifting a pair of jeans now.

For context, the overalls down below were being sold at $60 PLUS shipping.

Yes, I understand Carhartt is a reliable brand, and no, a couple of paint splatters or rips won’t affect the overalls’ durability. But this is a prime example of how and why the prices in the second-hand shopping industry unfairly increase.

A 2025 study by Retail Insider stated that 77% of adult Canadians who were surveyed said that they purchased at least one pre-owned item in the past year. The article highlights the supposed newfound novelty of second-hand shopping while merely stating why individuals are resorting to these money-saving methods.

I understand the hardships of today’s climate, I really do. Money is tight. I can acknowledge and understand that reselling is how some people get by. Though I do have an issue with the surge of resellers that will greedily leave these places bare, limiting options for people who are in need of clothing, toys, furniture, and so much more.

This is why individuals like myself, and many, many others, turn to thrift stores, or other means, to buy ourselves something nice that won’t cost as much as the stores in the mall.

I’m not saying I am in need by any means, I recognize that I have a privileged background. But folks like myself should also be able to thrift without resellers looming around like ghosts up and down every aisle. You seriously can’t escape them!

Author Rebecca Jennings Rebecca Jennings is a student writer studying Communication and Media Studies and French. Her work flutters between the nostalgic and the natural, drawing inspiration from pixelated worlds like Kirby, the quiet symbolism of butterflies, and the tactile joy of both traditional and digital scrapbooking. Through poetry, essays, and visual storytelling, she explore softness, transformation, and the small details that speak the loudest.