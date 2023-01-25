OPINION: MUNFA strike indicative of administration and governments austerity agenda

Negotiations so far & how we got here

Students at Memorial University have a lot on their plate this Winter Semester, as do most individuals completing post-secondary education. Grades, finances, research, and just maintaining a semblance of a normal social life are common for those engaged in academia. However, this semester piles on some additional stress and worry due to uncertainties regarding a strike from Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Faculty Association (MUNFA): the union representing faculty and professors on campus in the latest of their ongoing labour dispute with the administration.

If you are unaware (or just need a catch-up), MUNFA and the university administration have engaged in collective bargaining for close to a year. The two parties have gone without an updated agreement since August 2020 (although the old agreement is still in effect).

MUNFA first met with the administration in December of 2021- attempting to reach a deal. However, efforts so far have failed as tensions persist around disagreements on pay, working conditions, tenure, and collegial governance on university committees.

In June, MUNFA filed for conciliation to move discussions on a new collective agreement forward. Conciliation is when a third party mediates a dispute between two parties (in this case, MUNFA and the MUNL administration) to attempt to reach an agreement preferable to both groups. As of January 24th (the time of this article), no such agreement has been reached.

However, January 18th’s strike vote indicated 90% support with a historical 93% turnout.

It should be clarified: a strike vote doesn’t guarantee a strike will occur; instead, it is a signifier of the willingness of the union to take any form of job action (i.e. a strike). It can also give the union an upper hand in negotiations if the admin wishes to avoid a potential strike. MUNFA has also approved daily strike pay from the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT) Defence Fund for impacted union members leading many to speculate on the likelihood of a strike.

This is to say that we don’t know what will happen. Uncertainty is the word that is echoed on campus. Students are rightfully worried about classes/labs grinding to a halt, research placements suddenly absent a supervisor, MUCEP impacts and a general disruption to their academic life. Moreover, faculty share much of this concern as well, as they face potential disruption to their classes and research as the only option for reaching a collective bargaining agreement.

Austerity and funding cuts

MUNFA’s collective bargaining woes are the latest development in the long-time trend of cuts to post-secondary education and austerity in the province. Pressure from the government forces the downsizing of class options, tuition rise, and faculty compliance to increase inequities.

Ongoing negotiations have seen the MUNL administration state that it receives funding from the provincial government for salary increases. A potential increase in these funds may be a non-starter for the Furey government, given the political and financial climate, as evidenced by its post-secondary policies.

This past fall, the province ended the 22-year tuition freeze phasing out the $68.4 Million operating grant and doubling tuition fees at MUNL. This is on top of years of prior cuts to Memorial in various faculties. There has also been a move towards defunding tenured research positions, shifting instead to per-course instructors (PCIs).

This has raised concerns about the quality and accessibility of education in the province. Many find it difficult to follow the government’s logic in supporting the growth of our economy by simultaneously stripping away one of its key institutional supports.

What’s next?

Many voices have strongly emerged within the university, resoundingly declaring that we as a society recognize the value of an inclusive, fully funded post-secondary institution which provides a fair opportunity to faculty and students alike. This means we acknowledge the work and value of those who contribute to making our education a quality experience. We need to make sure they are compensated fairly.

If we truly wish to avoid a strike, we will urge the administration and government to get serious about reaching a deal that provides a fair and equitable collective agreement. MUNFA’s website offers some great suggestions for supporting them in this ongoing labour struggle. You can fill out a form letter to the administration. Once you’ve sent one, you can encourage your friends and family to send one.

Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Student Union (MUNSU) is also standing in solidarity with MUNFA, recently passing a motion to stand in solidarity with MUNFA. It states the following:

“Be it resolved that MUNSU stand in solidarity with the MUNL Faculty association and support their calls to a fair and equitable collective agreement from the Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Be it further resolved that MUNSU support MUNFA in their strike action, should strike action occur in the 2023 Winter academic term.

Be it further resolved that the MUNSU Board of Directors put forth every effort to coordinate collective action and solidarity among MUNSU members, including the utilization of non-essential MUNSU services to support the MUNFA strike.”

It is highly recommended that students interested in supporting MUNFA in the event of a strike should reach out to MUNSU to further collective action.

Only time will tell what happens between MUNFA and the MUNL Administration. However, we must never forget that faculty working conditions are also student learning conditions. Therefore, it is imperative we support one another in making our university the best it can be.