OPINION: It’s time for paid clinical placements in nursing

In recent years, several professional nursing organizations, including the International Council of Nurses, have emphasized that support for nursing is not a cost but a wise investment in the future of healthcare.

This perspective highlights the critical importance of investing in the nursing workforce to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of health systems worldwide.

Currently, nursing students in Newfoundland and Labrador face significant financial challenges. As noted in a recent interview with the President of the Registered Nurses’ Union of NL, these students have to contribute a minimum of 1500 hours of clinical placements without pay, and also bear the cost of their education.

During their 3 or 4-year programs, students often work the equivalent of full-time hours in clinical settings, leaving them too fatigued to engage in part-time employment.

This situation leads to severe financial instability, as they struggle to meet living expenses and tuition fees, which continue to rise.

Despite the extensive clinical experience gained, these students are expected to perform at the entry level as Registered Nurses but receive no compensation for their contributions.

This disparity raises concerns about the sustainability of the nursing workforce and the potential for burnout among emerging professionals.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the current bursary system provides nursing students with a modest $750 per course, which is insufficient to cover the costs associated with their education and clinical placements.

To retain locally trained nurses and ensure a sustainable healthcare workforce, Memorial University (MUN) and the provincial government must increase financial support for nursing students.

Such an investment would not only alleviate financial burdens but also contribute to the long-term stability and effectiveness of the healthcare system.