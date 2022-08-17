Opinion: Enhancing Student Experience at The Works

The current state of The Works is commendable, and it is important to recognize that. The gym serves multiple functions. Its primary purpose is keeping fit and everything that makes that possible.

The gym creates a community of people with similar goals. For example, the decision to make lifestyle changes, achieve fitness or work out for wellbeing. The fact that other people are with you in the gym and have similar goals as you creates a subconscious sense of inspiration and motivation.

In terms of community, The Works at MUN is an exceptional space, everyone is considerate and supportive of one another, and that is a necessary environment.

However, I want to give some suggestions about what could be better that could enhance student experience at The Works.

What could be better

1. Coordinated games

To make the community at The Works even better, I suggest they introduce coordinated games more often. But the games should not consist of only a few people with the others as an audience. Everyone should participate in the games!

2. Have trainers and staff available for demonstrations

The Works Fitness Studios are designed for students. The equipment and facilities are purposely made accessible to beginners rather than equipment for professionals. There are also stickers that instruct users regarding how to use each piece of gym equipment, which is excellent for people who are beginners.

Unfortunately, pictures cannot adequately tell the whole story. They get interpreted in many different ways as it is not straightforward. Due to this, trainers would be a worthwhile investment for The Works gym. The trainers would ensure that gym equipment is adequately utilized and serve as a direction for people who have no clue about gym life. Qualified personnel would also be a much more reliable source than YouTube or random advisors who may not be adequately versed in gym and fitness.

3. Make sure gym equipment is functioning

Another crucial aspect of a gym is the proper equipment functioning. Hence, priority should be given to ensuring that all machines work like the treadmill.

4. More gym equipment

My friend pointed out the need for more gym equipment as well.

The demand can be better understood because hundreds of students are simultaneously at the gym during rush hours, but only ten treadmills are available. She also suggested that a survey be carried out first to properly understand what the students need to solve the problem appropriately.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the student experience at the works is relatively a very good one, and the equipment needs to be improved but not without regard for the needs of the students. Games can enhance a sense of community, and technology in combination with more equipment would provide ease of use for the gym’s users.