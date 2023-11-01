On the St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival and filmmaking in Newfoundland with Brianna Russell

Saturday, the 21st of October, marked the closing of the 34th annual St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival (SJIWFF), Canada’s longest-running women’s film festival.

It was an exciting return to form for the festival, as it was its first edition to be held exclusively in person since the beginning of the pandemic.

2023 festival highlights

This year, seven feature films and thirty-two short films played at the festival, of which 64% were Canadian films and 56% were made by BIPOC filmmakers. The lineup was full of impressive and important films, such as D.W. Waterson’s Backspot, Chloé Robichaud’s Days of Happiness, and Fawzia Mirza’s The Queen of My Dreams, which also played at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this fall.

SJIWFF is a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers and amateurs alike to connect with like-minded people in an accepting and passionate environment. I had the pleasure of speaking with one of the filmmakers involved in the festival – Brianna Russell, the recipient of last year’s RBC Michelle Jackson Emerging Filmmaker Award. Russell is the writer and director of the short film Poster Child, which played at the closing gala of the festival.

Poster Child

Poster Child tells the story of an up-and-coming pianist and her efforts to take her childhood idol’s place at the National Philharmonic Orchestra. The short took inspiration from films such as Whiplash, Perfect Blue and Black Swan, as well as Russel’s own experiences and love of classical music.

“There’s something so dramatic and intense about classical music, which pairs with the intensity of the characters in Poster Child,” says Russel. As a queer filmmaker, Russell finds it important to place queer women at the forefront of her favourite genres.

Russell values diversity on-set as much as within the narratives of her work. The production crew for Poster Child was predominantly female and non-binary, including an all-female camera crew.

“The most important aspect of creating inclusive and diverse workspaces to me is to ensure that everyone has a place at the table- and more importantly, making sure everyone has a voice,” Russell explains. “It’s easy to look around a workspace and claim that you are being inclusive, but what’s important is looking at who has the power, who has the final say.” She stresses the importance of collaboration, of listening to the members of your team and making sure you take action to address any of their concerns.

Artists such as Russell find themselves among like-minded, engaged and dedicated people at the St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival. She describes it as “electric”, unlike any other festival she’s been to. The staff and volunteers, predominantly women and gender-diverse people, work to make the festival experience a positive and productive one.

Russell describes it as “an environment in which you are free to be yourself, whomever that may be”. The festival’s Film Industry Forum connects emerging and experienced filmmakers alike, allowing them to share their stories, focusing on the aspects of their experience that may not be emphasized in other contexts.

“I was able to talk to so many amazing filmmakers that I would have been much too afraid to approach at larger festivals around the world,” Russell admits. She expresses gratitude for everyone who attended the festival, and describes the conversations that were had during the many panels at the festival as “healing, nurturing and necessary”.

As a local filmmaker, Russell appreciates the opportunities the province provides for emerging filmmakers, and the encouraging atmosphere in the local filmmaking community.

“Everyone wants you to succeed, and is willing to help you achieve your dreams,” she assures. “Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there.”

When asked about the challenges faced by filmmakers in Newfoundland, she mentioned the weather — the lack of sunlight creates difficulties in shooting — but otherwise emphasized the positives. “Of course, we face similar challenges as the rest of the world — there’s never enough money, ideas are too large, and you’re always racing against the clock.”

Russell encourages aspiring local filmmakers to reach out — to other filmmakers, and to local organizations. She recalls her start in the film industry, working as a PA on short films made through NIFCO’s PictureStart program. “It’s scary, but it’s so rewarding,” she says.

Russell’s film career is only starting. Moving forward, she hopes to continue working with other women and gender-diverse filmmakers. She feels inspired by all the artists she’s been able to meet at the festival, and honoured by the opportunity to stand in the same room as them. “I envision a world in which we can create together, collaborate together, and change the world together,” she says.

More to come

Although the amazing St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival is over, opportunities to get involved in the local filmmaking scene abound. The horror film festival Fogfest will be happening November 16-20, and the Nickel Film Festival is organizing a short film challenge for filmmakers under 19 from November 10 to the 18th, submissions for which will be shown at the Nickel Youth Film Fest from November 17-19.

Furthermore, anyone interested in fun and exciting short film challenges can sign up for a mailing list available on the Nickel Film Festival website and be notified of any upcoming opportunities. It’s never a bad time to get involved in film in St. John’s!